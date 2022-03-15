Big Ten Logo

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Illinois 15-5 22-9

Wisconsin 15-5 24-7

Purdue 14-6 27-7

Rutgers 12-8 18-13

Ohio State 12-8 19-11

Iowa 12-8 26-9

Michigan St. 11-9 22-12

Michigan 11-9 17-14

Indiana 9-11 19-13

Maryland 7-13 15-16

Penn State 7-13 12-17

Northwestern 7-13 15-15

Nebraska 4-16 10-22

Minnesota 4-16 13-17

Sunday, February 27

Illinois 93, Michigan 85

Maryland 75, Ohio State 60

Indiana 84, Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93, Penn State 70

Monday, February 28

Iowa 82, Northwestern 61

Tuesday, March 1

Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70

Michigan 87, Michigan State 70

Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67

Wednesday, March 2

Rutgers 66, Indiana 63

Maryland 84, Minnesota 73 

Thursday, March 3

Illinois 60, Penn State 55

Ohio State 80, Michigan State 69

Iowa 82, Michigan 71

Saturday, March 5

Purdue 69, Indiana 67

Sunday, March 6

Rutgers 59, Penn State 58 

Michigan 75, Ohio State 69

Nebraska 74, Wisconsin 73

Michigan State 77, Maryland 67

Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62 

Illinois 74, Iowa 72

Big Ten Men's Tournament

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1 — Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69

Game 2 — Penn State 60, Minnesota 51

Thursday, March 10

Game 3 — Indiana 74, Michigan 69

Game 4 — Iowa 112, Northwestern 76

Game 5 — Michigan State 76, Maryland 72

Game 6 — Penn State 71, Ohio State 68

Friday, March 4

Game 7 — Indiana 65, Illinois 63

Game 8 —Iowa 84, Rutgers 74 

Game 9 — Michigan State 69, Wisconsin 63

Game 10 — Purdue 69, Penn State 61

Saturday, March 5

Game 11 — Iowa 80, Indiana 77

Game 12 — Purdue 75, Michigan State 70

Sunday, March 6

Championship Game — Iowa 75, Purdue 66

NCAA Tournament

Tuesday, March 15

First Four: Indiana 66, Wyoming 58

Wednesday, March 16

First Four: Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

Michigan vs. Colorado State, 11:15 a.m.

Richmond vs. Iowa, 2:10 p.m.

Indiana vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.), 6:20 p.m.

Friday, March 18

Loyola (Chicago) vs. Ohio State, 11:15 a.m.

Yale vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Rutgers or Notre Dame vs. Alabama, 3:15 p.m.

Chattanooga vs. Illinois, 5:50 p.m.

Davidson vs. Michigan State, 8:40 p.m.

Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 8:50 p.m.

