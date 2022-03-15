Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois 15-5 22-9
Wisconsin 15-5 24-7
Purdue 14-6 27-7
Rutgers 12-8 18-13
Ohio State 12-8 19-11
Iowa 12-8 26-9
Michigan St. 11-9 22-12
Michigan 11-9 17-14
Indiana 9-11 19-13
Maryland 7-13 15-16
Penn State 7-13 12-17
Northwestern 7-13 15-15
Nebraska 4-16 10-22
Minnesota 4-16 13-17
Sunday, February 27
Illinois 93, Michigan 85
Maryland 75, Ohio State 60
Indiana 84, Minnesota 79
Nebraska 93, Penn State 70
Monday, February 28
Iowa 82, Northwestern 61
Tuesday, March 1
Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70
Michigan 87, Michigan State 70
Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67
Wednesday, March 2
Rutgers 66, Indiana 63
Maryland 84, Minnesota 73
Thursday, March 3
Illinois 60, Penn State 55
Ohio State 80, Michigan State 69
Iowa 82, Michigan 71
Saturday, March 5
Purdue 69, Indiana 67
Sunday, March 6
Rutgers 59, Penn State 58
Michigan 75, Ohio State 69
Nebraska 74, Wisconsin 73
Michigan State 77, Maryland 67
Northwestern 75, Minnesota 62
Illinois 74, Iowa 72
Big Ten Men's Tournament
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1 — Northwestern 71, Nebraska 69
Game 2 — Penn State 60, Minnesota 51
Thursday, March 10
Game 3 — Indiana 74, Michigan 69
Game 4 — Iowa 112, Northwestern 76
Game 5 — Michigan State 76, Maryland 72
Game 6 — Penn State 71, Ohio State 68
Friday, March 4
Game 7 — Indiana 65, Illinois 63
Game 8 —Iowa 84, Rutgers 74
Game 9 — Michigan State 69, Wisconsin 63
Game 10 — Purdue 69, Penn State 61
Saturday, March 5
Game 11 — Iowa 80, Indiana 77
Game 12 — Purdue 75, Michigan State 70
Sunday, March 6
Championship Game — Iowa 75, Purdue 66
NCAA Tournament
Tuesday, March 15
First Four: Indiana 66, Wyoming 58
Wednesday, March 16
First Four: Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Michigan vs. Colorado State, 11:15 a.m.
Richmond vs. Iowa, 2:10 p.m.
Indiana vs. Saint Mary's (Calif.), 6:20 p.m.
Friday, March 18
Loyola (Chicago) vs. Ohio State, 11:15 a.m.
Yale vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.
Rutgers or Notre Dame vs. Alabama, 3:15 p.m.
Chattanooga vs. Illinois, 5:50 p.m.
Davidson vs. Michigan State, 8:40 p.m.
Colgate vs. Wisconsin, 8:50 p.m.
