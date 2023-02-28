Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Purdue 13-5 24-5
Maryland 11-7 20-9
Northwestern 11-7 20-9
Michigan 11-7 17-12
Indiana 11-8 20-10
Iowa 11-8 19-11
Illinois 10-8 19-10
Rutgers 10-8 18-11
Michigan St. 10-8 18-11
Wisconsin 8-10 16-12
Penn State 8-10 17-12
Nebraska 8-11 16-15
Ohio State 4-14 12-17
Minnesota 1-16 7-20
Thursday, Feb. 2
Michigan 68, Northwestern 51
Wisconsin 65, Ohio State 60
Saturday, Feb. 4
Rutgers 61, Michigan State 55
Iowa 81, Illinois 79
Indiana 79, Purdue 74
Maryland 81, Minnesota 46
Sunday, Feb. 5
Michigan 77, Ohio State 69
Nebraska 72, Penn State 63
Northwestern 54, Wisconsin 52
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Indiana 66, Rutgers 60
Michigan State 63, Maryland 58
Minnesota at Illinois, postponed
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Michigan 93, Nebraska 72
Wisconsin 79, Penn State 74, OT
Thursday, Feb. 9
Purdue 87, Iowa 73
Northwestern 69, Ohio State 63
Saturday, Feb. 11
Penn State at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Illinois 69, Rutgers 60
Nebraska73, Wisconsin 63, OT
Indiana 62, Michigan 61
Sunday, Feb. 12
Iowa 68, Minnesota 56
Michigan State 62, Ohio State 41
Northwestern 64, Purdue 58
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Penn State 93, Illinois 81
Nebraska 82, Rutgers 72
Wisconsin 64, Michigan 59
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Minnesota at Michigan State, postponed
Northwestern 64, Indiana 62
Thursday, Feb. 16
Maryland 68, Purdue 54
Iowa 92, Ohio State 75
Saturday, Feb. 18
Indiana 71, Illinois 68
Rutgers 58, Wisconsin 57
Michigan 84, Michigan State 72
Penn State 76, Minnesota 69
Sunday, Feb. 19
Purdue 82, Ohio State 55
Nebraska 70, Maryland 66, OT
Northwestern 80, Iowa 60
Monday, Feb. 20
Illinois 78, Minnesota 69
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Michigan State 80, Indiana 65
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Maryland 88, Minnesota 70
Wisconsin 64, Iowa 52
Thursday, Feb. 23
Penn State 75, Ohio State 71
Michigan 58, Rutgers 45
Illinois 66, Northwestern 62
Saturday, Feb. 25
Iowa 112, Michigan State 106, OT
Nebraska 78,Minnesota 67
Indiana 79, Purdue 71
Sunday, Feb. 26
Ohio State 72, Illinois 60
Maryland 75, Northwestern 59
Michigan 87, Wisconsin 79, OT
Rutgers 59, Penn State 56
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Iowa 90, Indiana 68
Michigan State 80, Nebraska 67
Wednesday, March 1
Maryland at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Michigan at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Ohio State at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 5
Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 11:30 a.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.