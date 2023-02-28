Big Ten Logo

Conf. Overall

Purdue 13-5 24-5

Maryland 11-7 20-9

Northwestern 11-7 20-9

Michigan 11-7 17-12

Indiana 11-8 20-10

Iowa 11-8 19-11

Illinois 10-8 19-10

Rutgers 10-8 18-11

Michigan St. 10-8 18-11

Wisconsin 8-10 16-12

Penn State 8-10 17-12

Nebraska 8-11 16-15

Ohio State 4-14 12-17

Minnesota 1-16 7-20

Thursday, Feb. 2

Michigan 68, Northwestern 51

Wisconsin 65, Ohio State 60

Saturday, Feb. 4

Rutgers 61, Michigan State 55

Iowa 81, Illinois 79

Indiana 79, Purdue 74

Maryland 81, Minnesota 46

Sunday, Feb. 5

Michigan 77, Ohio State 69

Nebraska 72, Penn State 63

Northwestern 54, Wisconsin 52

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Indiana 66, Rutgers 60

Michigan State 63, Maryland 58

Minnesota at Illinois, postponed

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Michigan 93, Nebraska 72

Wisconsin 79, Penn State 74, OT

Thursday, Feb. 9

Purdue 87, Iowa 73

Northwestern 69, Ohio State 63

Saturday, Feb. 11

Penn State at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Illinois 69, Rutgers 60

Nebraska73, Wisconsin 63, OT

Indiana 62, Michigan 61

Sunday, Feb. 12

Iowa 68, Minnesota 56

Michigan State 62, Ohio State 41

Northwestern 64, Purdue 58

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Penn State 93, Illinois 81

Nebraska 82, Rutgers 72

Wisconsin 64, Michigan 59

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Minnesota at Michigan State, postponed

Northwestern 64, Indiana 62

Thursday, Feb. 16

Maryland 68, Purdue 54

Iowa 92, Ohio State 75

Saturday, Feb. 18

Indiana 71, Illinois 68

Rutgers 58, Wisconsin 57

Michigan 84, Michigan State 72

Penn State 76, Minnesota 69

Sunday, Feb. 19

Purdue 82, Ohio State 55

Nebraska 70, Maryland 66, OT

Northwestern 80, Iowa 60

Monday, Feb. 20

Illinois 78, Minnesota 69

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Michigan State 80, Indiana 65

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Maryland 88, Minnesota 70

Wisconsin 64, Iowa 52

Thursday, Feb. 23

Penn State 75, Ohio State 71

Michigan 58, Rutgers 45

Illinois 66, Northwestern 62

Saturday, Feb. 25

Iowa 112, Michigan State 106, OT

Nebraska 78,Minnesota 67

Indiana 79, Purdue 71

Sunday, Feb. 26

Ohio State 72, Illinois 60

Maryland 75, Northwestern 59

Michigan 87, Wisconsin 79, OT

Rutgers 59, Penn State 56

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Iowa 90, Indiana 68

Michigan State 80, Nebraska 67

Wednesday, March 1

Maryland at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Michigan at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Ohio State at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 5

Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

