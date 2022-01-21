Big Ten Logo

MEN’S Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan St. 6-1 15-3

Wisconsin 6-2 15-3

Illinois 6-2 13-5

Rutgers 5-2 11-6

Ohio State 5-3 12-4

Indiana 5-3 14-4

Purdue 4-3 15-3

Michigan 2-3 8-7

Iowa 3-4 13-5

Penn State 3-4 6-7

Northwestern 2-4 9-6

Minnesota 1-5 10-5

Maryland 2-6 10-9

Nebraska 0-8 6-13

Monday, Jan. 17

Purdue 96, Illinois 88, 2 OT

Indiana 78, Nebraska 71

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Ohio State 83, IUPUI 37

Michigan 83, Maryland 64

Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Minnesota at Penn State, postponed

Rutgers 48, Iowa 46

Thursday, Jan., 20

Indiana 68, Purdue 65

Friday, Jan. 21

Maryland 81, Illinois 65

Michigan State 86, Wisconsin 74

Saturday, Jan, 22

Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Ohio State, 1:15 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Northwestern at Purdue, Noon

Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you