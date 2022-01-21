MEN’S Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan St. 6-1 15-3
Wisconsin 6-2 15-3
Illinois 6-2 13-5
Rutgers 5-2 11-6
Ohio State 5-3 12-4
Indiana 5-3 14-4
Purdue 4-3 15-3
Michigan 2-3 8-7
Iowa 3-4 13-5
Penn State 3-4 6-7
Northwestern 2-4 9-6
Minnesota 1-5 10-5
Maryland 2-6 10-9
Nebraska 0-8 6-13
Monday, Jan. 17
Purdue 96, Illinois 88, 2 OT
Indiana 78, Nebraska 71
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Ohio State 83, IUPUI 37
Michigan 83, Maryland 64
Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Minnesota at Penn State, postponed
Rutgers 48, Iowa 46
Thursday, Jan., 20
Indiana 68, Purdue 65
Friday, Jan. 21
Maryland 81, Illinois 65
Michigan State 86, Wisconsin 74
Saturday, Jan, 22
Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Ohio State, 1:15 p.m.
Penn State at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Northwestern at Purdue, Noon
Michigan at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
