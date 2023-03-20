Big Ten Logo

Men’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Purdue 15-5 29-6

Northwestern 12-8 22-12

Indiana 12-8 23-12

Michigan St. 11-8 21-12

Iowa 11-9 19-14

Maryland 11-9 22-13

Illinois 11-9 20-13

Michigan 11-9 18-16

Penn State 10-10 23-14

Rutgers 10-10 19-15

Nebraska 9-11 16-16

Wisconsin 9-11 19-14

Ohio State 5-15 16-19

Minnesota 2-17 9-22

Big Ten Men’s Tournament

At United Center, Chicago

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1 — Ohio State 65, Wisconsin 57

Game 2 — Minnesota 78, Nebraska 75

Thursday, March 2

Game 3 — Rutgers 63, Michigan 50

Game 4 — Ohio State 73, Iowa 69

Game 5 — Penn State 79, Illinois 76

Game 6 — Maryland 70, Minnesota 54

Friday, March 10

Game 7 — Purdue 70, Rutgers 65

Game 8 — Ohio State 68, Michigan State 58

Game 9 — Penn State 67, Northwestern 65, OT

Game 10 — Indiana 70, Maryland 60

Saturday, March 4

Game 11 — Purdue 80, Ohio State 66

Game 12 — Penn State 77, Indiana 73

Sunday, March 5

Game 13 — Purdue 67, Penn State 65

NCAA Tournament

Thursday, March 16 games

Maryland 67, West Virginia 65

Arkansas 73, Illinois 63

Auburn 83, Iowa 75

Northwestern 75, Boise State 67

Penn State 76, Texas A&M 59

Friday, March 17 games

Michigan State  72, USC 62

Farleigh Dickinson 63, Purdue 58

Indiana 71, Kent State 60

Saturday, March 18 games

Texas 71, Penn State 66

UCLA 68, Northwestern 63

Alabama 73, Maryland 51

Sunday, March 19 games

Michigan State 69, Marquette 60

Miami 85, Indiana 69

Thursday, March 23 game

Michigan State vs. Kansas State, 5:30 p.m.

NIT Tournament

Tuesday, March 14 games

Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT

Michigan 90, Toledo 80

Wisconsin 81,Bradley 62

Saturday, March 18 game

Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65 

Sunday, March 19 Game

Wisconsin 75, Liberty 71

Tuesday, March 21 game

Wisconsin at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video