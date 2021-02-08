MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 8-1 13-1

Illinois 9-3 13-5

Ohio State 10-4 16-4

Wisconsin 8-5 14-6

Purdue 8-5 13-7

Iowa 7-5 13-6

Rutgers 7-6 11-6

Indiana 5-6 10-8

Minnesota 5-7 12-7

Penn State 4-7 7-8

Michigan State 3-7 9-7

Maryland 4-9 10-10

Northwestern 3-9 6-10

Nebraska 0-7 4-10

Sunday, Jan. 24

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Ohio State 83, Penn State 79

Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55

Thursday, Jan. 28

Rutgers 67, Michigan State 37

Friday, Jan. 29

Illinois 80, Iowa 75

Saturday, Jan. 30

Penn State 81, Wisconsin 71

Purdue 81, Minnesota 62

Indiana at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Ohio State 79, Michigan State 62

Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Iowa 84, Michigan State 78

Wisconsin 72, Penn State 56

Maryland 61, Purdue 60

Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Michigan at Northwestern, ppd

Thursday, Feb. 4

Ohio State 89, Iowa 85

Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72

Friday, Feb. 5

Penn State 55, Maryland 50

Saturday, Feb. 6

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 60

Purdue 75, Northwestern 70

Michigan State 66, Nebraska 56

Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Indiana 67, Iowa 65

Monday, Feb. 8

Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61

Ohio State 73, Maryland 65

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Penn State at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Indiana at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

