Big Ten Logo

Men’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Purdue 12-2 23-2

Indiana 8-5 17-7

Rutgers 8-5 16-8

Michigan 8-5 14-10

Northwestern 8-5 17-7

Illinois 7-5 16-7

Maryland 8-6 17-8

Iowa 7-6 15-9

Michigan St. 7-6 15-9

Wisconsin 6-7 14-9

Penn State 5-8 14-10

Nebraska 4-10 11-14

Ohio State 3-10 11-13

Minnesota 1-11 7-15

Thursday, Feb. 2

Michigan 68, Northwestern 51

Wisconsin 65, Ohio State 60

Saturday, Feb. 4

Rutgers 61, Michigan State 55

Iowa 81, Illinois 79

Indiana 79, Purdue 74

Maryland 81, Minnesota 46

Sunday, Feb. 5

Michigan 77, Ohio State 69

Nebraska 72, Penn State 63

Northwestern 54, Wisconsin 52

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Indiana 66, Rutgers 60

Michigan State 63, Maryland 58

Minnesota at Illinois, postponed

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Michigan 93, Nebraska 72

Wisconsin 79, Penn State 74, OT

Thursday, Feb. 9

Purdue 87, Iowa 73

Northwestern 69, Ohio State 63

Saturday, Feb. 11

Penn State at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Iowa at Minnesota, Noon

Michigan State at Ohio State, Noon

Purdue at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Illinois at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Minnesota at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Purdue at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video