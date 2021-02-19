MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 10-1 15-1
Illinois 11-3 15-5
Ohio State 12-4 18-4
Iowa 10-5 16-6
Wisconsin 9-7 15-8
Purdue 9-6 14-8
Rutgers 8-8 12-8
Indiana 7-7 12-9
Maryland 7-9 13-10
Minnesota 6-9 13-9
Michigan State 4-9 10-9
Penn State 4-10 7-11
Northwestern 3-12 6-13
Nebraska 0-11 4-14
Sunday, Feb. 14
Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59
Nebraska 62, Penn State 61
Maryland 72, Minnesota 59
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Purdue 75, Michigan State 65
Maryland 64, Nebraska 50
Illinois 73, Northwestern 66
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Maryland 79, Nebraska 71
Indiana 82, Minnesota 72
Thursday, Feb. 18
Iowa 77, Wisconsin 62
Ohio State 92, Penn State 82
Michigan 71, Rutgers 64
Saturday, Feb. 20
Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Michigan at Ohio State, noon
Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Penn State at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
