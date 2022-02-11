Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Wisconsin 10-3 19-4
Illinois 10-3 17-6
Purdue 10-4 21-4
Michigan St. 8-4 17-6
Ohio State 7-4 14-6
Rutgers 8-5 14-9
Michigan 7-5 13-9
Indiana 7-6 16-7
Iowa 6-6 16-7
Northwestern 5-8 12-10
Penn State 4-8 9-11
Maryland 3-10 11-13
Minnesota 2-10 11-10
Nebraska 1-12 7-17
Saturday, Feb. 5
Illinois 74, Indiana 57
Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
Purdue 82, Michigan 76
Rutgers 84, Michigan State 63
Wisconsin 51, Penn 49
Sunday, Feb. 6
Ohio State 82, Maryland 67
Iowa 71, Minnesota 59
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 62
Purdue 84, Illinois 68
Michigan 58, Penn State 57
Northwestern 59, Indiana 51
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Rutgers 66, Ohio State 64
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65
Thursday, Feb. 10
Iowa 110, Maryland 87
Michigan 82, Purdue 58
Saturday, Feb. 12
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Maryland at Purdue, Noon
Northwestern at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Michigan State at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, February 16
Illinois at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Thursday, February 17
Minnesota at Penn State, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m.
