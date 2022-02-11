Big Ten Logo

Men’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Wisconsin 10-3 19-4

Illinois 10-3 17-6

Purdue 10-4 21-4

Michigan St. 8-4 17-6

Ohio State 7-4 14-6

Rutgers 8-5 14-9

Michigan 7-5 13-9

Indiana 7-6 16-7

Iowa 6-6 16-7

Northwestern 5-8 12-10

Penn State 4-8 9-11

Maryland 3-10 11-13

Minnesota 2-10 11-10

Nebraska 1-12 7-17

Saturday, Feb. 5

Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Purdue 82, Michigan 76 

Rutgers 84, Michigan State 63 

Wisconsin 51, Penn 49

Sunday, Feb. 6

Ohio State 82, Maryland 67

Iowa 71, Minnesota 59

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 62

Purdue 84, Illinois 68

Michigan 58, Penn State 57

Northwestern 59, Indiana 51

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Rutgers 66, Ohio State 64

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65

Thursday, Feb. 10

Iowa 110, Maryland 87

Michigan 82, Purdue 58

Saturday, Feb. 12

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Maryland at Purdue, Noon

Northwestern at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Michigan State at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16

Illinois at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 17

Minnesota at Penn State, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m.

