MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 8-1 13-1

Illinois 8-3 12-5

Iowa 7-3 13-4

Ohio State 8-4 14-4

Wisconsin 8-4 14-5

Purdue 7-5 12-7

Rutgers 6-6 10-6

Indiana 4-6 9-8

Minnesota 4-6 11-6

Maryland 4-7 10-8

Penn State 3-7 6-8

Michigan State 2-7 8-7

Northwestern 3-8 6-9

Nebraska 0-5 4-8

Sunday, Jan. 24

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Ohio State 83, Penn State 79

Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55

Thursday, Jan. 28

Rutgers 67, Michigan State 37

Friday, Jan. 29

Illinois 80, Iowa 75

Saturday, Jan. 30

Penn State 81, Wisconsin 71

Purdue 81, Minnesota 62

Indiana at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Ohio State 79, Michigan State 62

Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Iowa 84, Michigan State 78

Wisconsin 72, Penn State 56

Maryland 61, Purdue 60

Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Michigan at Northwestern, ppd

Thursday, Feb. 4

Ohio State at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Iowa at Indiana, 11 a.m.

