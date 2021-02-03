MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 8-1 13-1
Illinois 8-3 12-5
Iowa 7-3 13-4
Ohio State 8-4 14-4
Wisconsin 8-4 14-5
Purdue 7-5 12-7
Rutgers 6-6 10-6
Indiana 4-6 9-8
Minnesota 4-6 11-6
Maryland 4-7 10-8
Penn State 3-7 6-8
Michigan State 2-7 8-7
Northwestern 3-8 6-9
Nebraska 0-5 4-8
Sunday, Jan. 24
Rutgers 74, Indiana 70
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Ohio State 83, Penn State 79
Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55
Thursday, Jan. 28
Rutgers 67, Michigan State 37
Friday, Jan. 29
Illinois 80, Iowa 75
Saturday, Jan. 30
Penn State 81, Wisconsin 71
Purdue 81, Minnesota 62
Indiana at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Ohio State 79, Michigan State 62
Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Iowa 84, Michigan State 78
Wisconsin 72, Penn State 56
Maryland 61, Purdue 60
Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Michigan at Northwestern, ppd
Thursday, Feb. 4
Ohio State at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Iowa at Indiana, 11 a.m.
