MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan St.‘2-0‘9-2
Ohio State‘2-0‘8-2
Illinois‘2-0‘8-3
Michigan‘1-1‘7-4
Northwestern‘1-0‘8-2
Wisconsin‘1-1‘9-2
Indiana 1-1 9-2
Purdue‘1-1‘11-1
Rutgers‘1-1‘5-5
Minnesota‘1-1‘9-1
Maryland‘0-1‘6-4
Penn State‘0-2‘5-5
Iowa‘0-2‘9-3
Nebraska‘0-2‘5-6
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68
Saturday, Dec. 18
Purdue 77, Butler 48
Illinois 106, St. Francis (PA) 48
Indiana 64, Notre Dame 56
DePaul at Northwestern, canceled
Penn State at VCU, canceled
Rider at Rutgers, canceled
Ohio State at Kentucky, canceled
Michigan 87, Southern Utah 50
Iowa 94, Utah State 75
Sunday, Dec. 19
Kansas State 67, Nebraska 58
Monday, Dec. 20
Northwestern 90, Illinois-Springfield 50
Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59
Tuesday, Dec. 21
UT-Martin at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Oakland, 6:30 p.m.
Southeast Louisiana at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Northern Kentucky at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Illinois vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.
