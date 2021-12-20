Big Ten Logo

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan St.‘2-0‘9-2

Ohio State‘2-0‘8-2

Illinois‘2-0‘8-3

Michigan‘1-1‘7-4

Northwestern‘1-0‘8-2

Wisconsin‘1-1‘9-2

Indiana 1-1 9-2

Purdue‘1-1‘11-1

Rutgers‘1-1‘5-5

Minnesota‘1-1‘9-1

Maryland‘0-1‘6-4

Penn State‘0-2‘5-5

Iowa‘0-2‘9-3

Nebraska‘0-2‘5-6

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68

Saturday, Dec. 18

Purdue 77, Butler 48

Illinois 106, St. Francis (PA) 48

Indiana 64, Notre Dame 56

DePaul at Northwestern, canceled

Penn State at VCU, canceled

Rider at Rutgers, canceled

Ohio State at Kentucky, canceled

Michigan 87, Southern Utah 50

Iowa 94, Utah State 75

Sunday, Dec. 19

Kansas State 67, Nebraska 58

Monday, Dec. 20

Northwestern 90, Illinois-Springfield 50

Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

Tuesday, Dec. 21

UT-Martin at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Oakland, 6:30 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Northern Kentucky at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.

