MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 8-1 13-1
Illinois 9-3 13-5
Ohio State 10-4 16-4
Wisconsin 9-5 15-6
Purdue 8-5 13-7
Iowa 8-5 14-6
Indiana 6-6 11-8
Rutgers 7-7 11-7
Minnesota 5-7 12-7
Penn State 4-8 7-9
Michigan State 4-7 10-7
Maryland 4-9 10-10
Northwestern 3-10 6-11
Nebraska 0-8 4-11
Sunday, Jan. 24
Rutgers 74, Indiana 70
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Ohio State 83, Penn State 79
Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55
Thursday, Jan. 28
Rutgers 67, Michigan State 37
Friday, Jan. 29
Illinois 80, Iowa 75
Saturday, Jan. 30
Penn State 81, Wisconsin 71
Purdue 81, Minnesota 62
Indiana at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Ohio State 79, Michigan State 62
Rutgers 64, Northwestern 56
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Iowa 84, Michigan State 78
Wisconsin 72, Penn State 56
Maryland 61, Purdue 60
Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Michigan at Northwestern, ppd
Thursday, Feb. 4
Ohio State 89, Iowa 85
Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72
Friday, Feb. 5
Penn State 55, Maryland 50
Saturday, Feb. 6
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 60
Purdue 75, Northwestern 70
Michigan State 66, Nebraska 56
Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Indiana 67, Iowa 65
Monday, Feb. 8
Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61
Ohio State 73, Maryland 65
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Michigan State 60, Penn State 58
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2 OT
Iowa 79, Rutgers 66
Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48
Thursday, Feb. 11
Purdue at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan, postponed
Friday, Feb. 12
Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
