All times Central

Conf. Overall

Maryland`0-0`2-0

Illinois`0-0`2-0

Indiana 0-0 2-0

Iowa`0-0`2-0

Ohio State`0-0`2-0

Purdue`0-0`2-0

Northwestern`0-0`2-0

Wisconsin`0-0`2-0

Minnesota`0-0`1-0

Michigan`0-0`1-0

Rutgers`0-0`1-0

Penn State`0-0`1-0

Michigan St.`0-0`1-1

Nebraska`0-0`1-1

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Illinois 71, Jackson State 47

Kansas 87, Michigan State 74

Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67

Ohio State 67, Akron 66

Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69

Indiana 68, Eastern Michigan 62

Wisconsin 81, St. Francis 58

Northwestern 80, Eastern Illinois 56

Western Illinois 75, Nebraska 74

Minnesota 71, Kansas City 56

Iowa 106, Longwood 73

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Michigan 88, Buffalo 76

Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70

Penn State 75, Youngstown State 59

Thursday, Nov. 11

Maryland 71, George Washington 64

Friday, Nov. 12

Minnesota 73, Western Kentucky 69

Michigan State 90, Western Michigan 46 

Ohio State 84, Niagara 74

Indiana 85, Northern Illinois 49

Wisconsin 72, Green Bay 34

Northwestern 95, High Point 60

Iowa 89, Kansas City 57

Purdue 92, Indiana State 67

Nebraska 74, Sam Houston 65

Illinois 92, Arkansas State 53

Saturday, Nov. 13

Vermont at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15

Bowling Green at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

Providence at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Wright State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Michigan, 8 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Iowa, 8 p.m.

