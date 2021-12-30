Big Ten Logo

MEN’S Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan St. 2-0 11-2

Ohio State 2-0 8-2

Illinois 2-0 9-3

Michigan 1-1 7-5

Northwestern 1-0 8-2

Wisconsin 1-1 10-2

Indiana 1-1 10-2

Purdue 1-1 12-1

Rutgers 1-1 6-5

Minnesota 1-1 10-1

Maryland 0-1 7-4

Penn State 0-2 5-5

Iowa 0-2 11-3

Nebraska 0-2 6-6

Monday, Dec. 20

Northwestern 90, Illinois-Springfield 50

Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Michigan State 90, Oakland 78

Iowa 93, Southeast Louisiana 62

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, canceled

UT-Martin at Ohio State, canceled

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56

Indiana 79, Northern Kentucky 61

Nebraska 88, Kennesaw State 74

Illinois 88, Missouri 63

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Maryland 76, Leigh 55

New Orleans at Ohio State, Canceled

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Michigan State 81, High Point 68

Purdue 104, Nicholls State 90

Iowa 92, Western Illinois 71

Wisconsin 89, Illinois State 85

Delaware State at Penn State, canceled

UNC-Asheville at Indiana, Canceled

Alcorn State at Minnesota, Canceled

Florida A&M at Illinois, Canceled

Thursday, Dec. 30

Rutgers 84, Maine 64

UCF 85, Michigan 71

Maryland 81, Brown 67

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, canceled

Saturday, Jan. 1

Central Connecticut at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Michigan State at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State, 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan, 4

Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

