MEN’S Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan St. 2-0 11-2
Ohio State 2-0 8-2
Illinois 2-0 9-3
Michigan 1-1 7-5
Northwestern 1-0 8-2
Wisconsin 1-1 10-2
Indiana 1-1 10-2
Purdue 1-1 12-1
Rutgers 1-1 6-5
Minnesota 1-1 10-1
Maryland 0-1 7-4
Penn State 0-2 5-5
Iowa 0-2 11-3
Nebraska 0-2 6-6
Monday, Dec. 20
Northwestern 90, Illinois-Springfield 50
Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Michigan State 90, Oakland 78
Iowa 93, Southeast Louisiana 62
Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, canceled
UT-Martin at Ohio State, canceled
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56
Indiana 79, Northern Kentucky 61
Nebraska 88, Kennesaw State 74
Illinois 88, Missouri 63
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Maryland 76, Leigh 55
New Orleans at Ohio State, Canceled
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Michigan State 81, High Point 68
Purdue 104, Nicholls State 90
Iowa 92, Western Illinois 71
Wisconsin 89, Illinois State 85
Delaware State at Penn State, canceled
UNC-Asheville at Indiana, Canceled
Alcorn State at Minnesota, Canceled
Florida A&M at Illinois, Canceled
Thursday, Dec. 30
Rutgers 84, Maine 64
UCF 85, Michigan 71
Maryland 81, Brown 67
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, canceled
Saturday, Jan. 1
Central Connecticut at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Michigan State at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State, 3 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan, 4
Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
