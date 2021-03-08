MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 14-3 19-3

Illinois 16-4 20-6

Iowa 14-6 20-7

Purdue 13-6 18-8

Ohio State 12-8 18-8

Wisconsin 10-10 16-11

Rutgers 10-10 14-10

Maryland 9-11 15-12

Michigan St. 9-11 15-11

Indiana 7-12 12-14

Penn State 7-12 10-13

Northwestern 6-13 9-14

Minnesota 6-14 13-14

Nebraska 3-16 7-19

Sunday, Feb. 14

Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59

Nebraska 62, Penn State 61

Maryland 72, Minnesota 59

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Purdue 75, Michigan State 65

Maryland 64, Nebraska 50

Illinois 73, Northwestern 66

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Maryland 79, Nebraska 71

Indiana 82, Minnesota 72

Thursday, Feb. 18

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 62

Ohio State 92, Penn State 82

Michigan 71, Rutgers 64

Saturday, Feb. 20

Michigan State 78, Indiana 71

Illinois 94, Minnesota 63

Purdue 75, Nebraska 58

Sunday, Feb. 21

Michigan 92, Ohio State 87

Maryland 68, Rutgers 59

Iowa 74, Penn State 68

Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Michigan State 81, Illinois 72

Penn State 86, Nebraska 83

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Rutgers 74, Indiana 63

Thursday, Feb. 25

Illinois 86, Nebraska 70

Michigan 79, Iowa 57

Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59

Michigan State 71, Ohio State 67

Friday, Feb. 26

Purdue 73, Penn State 52

Saturday, Feb. 27

Michigan 73, Indiana 57

Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69.

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 74

Sunday, Feb. 28

Maryland 73, Michigan State 55

Iowa 73, Ohio State 57

Monday, March 1

Nebraska 72, Rutgers 51

Tuesday, March 2

Illinois 76, Michigan 53

Michigan State 64, Indiana 58

Purdue 73, Wisconsin 69

Wednesday, March 3

Penn State 84, Minnesota 64

Northwestern 60, Maryland 55

Thursday, March 4

Michigan 69, Michigan State 50

Iowa 102, Nebraska 64

Saturday, March 6

Rutgers 77, Minnesota 70 

Purdue 67, Indiana 58

Illinois 73, Ohio State 68

Sunday, March 7

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73

Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78

Michigan State 70, Michigan 64

Penn State 66, Maryland 61

