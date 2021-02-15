MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 9-1 14-1
Illinois 10-3 14-5
Ohio State 11-4 17-4
Iowa 9-5 15-6
Wisconsin 9-6 15-7
Purdue 8-6 13-8
Rutgers 8-7 12-7
Indiana 6-7 11-9
Minnesota 6-8 13-8
Maryland 5-9 11-10
Michigan State 4-8 10-8
Penn State 4-9 7-10
Northwestern 3-11 6-12
Nebraska 0-9 4-12
Friday, Feb. 5
Penn State 55, Maryland 50
Saturday, Feb. 6
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 60
Purdue 75, Northwestern 70
Michigan State 66, Nebraska 56
Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Indiana 67, Iowa 65
Monday, Feb. 8
Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61
Ohio State 73, Maryland 65
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Michigan State 60, Penn State 58
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2 OT
Iowa 79, Rutgers 66
Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48
Thursday, Feb. 11
Minnesota 71, Purdue 68
Illinois at Michigan, postponed
Friday, Feb. 12
Illinois 77, Nebraska 72, OT
Saturday, Feb. 13
Ohio State 78, Indiana 59
Iowa 88, Michigan State 58
Rutgers 64, Northwestern 50
Sunday, Feb. 14
Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59
Nebraska 62, Penn State 61
Maryland 72, Minnesota 59
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Nebraska at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, 8 p.m.
