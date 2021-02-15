MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 9-1 14-1

Illinois 10-3 14-5

Ohio State 11-4 17-4

Iowa 9-5 15-6

Wisconsin 9-6 15-7

Purdue 8-6 13-8

Rutgers 8-7 12-7

Indiana 6-7 11-9

Minnesota 6-8 13-8

Maryland 5-9 11-10

Michigan State 4-8 10-8

Penn State 4-9 7-10

Northwestern 3-11 6-12

Nebraska 0-9 4-12

Friday, Feb. 5

Penn State 55, Maryland 50

Saturday, Feb. 6

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 60

Purdue 75, Northwestern 70

Michigan State 66, Nebraska 56

Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Indiana 67, Iowa 65

Monday, Feb. 8

Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61

Ohio State 73, Maryland 65

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Michigan State 60, Penn State 58

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2 OT

Iowa 79, Rutgers 66

Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48

Thursday, Feb. 11

Minnesota 71, Purdue 68

Illinois at Michigan, postponed

Friday, Feb. 12

Illinois 77, Nebraska 72, OT

Saturday, Feb. 13

Ohio State 78, Indiana 59

Iowa 88, Michigan State 58

Rutgers 64, Northwestern 50

Sunday, Feb. 14

Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59

Nebraska 62, Penn State 61

Maryland 72, Minnesota 59

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Nebraska at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Iowa at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, 8 p.m.

