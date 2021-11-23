MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Purdue`0-0`5-0

Iowa`0-0`4-0

Indiana 0-0 4-0

Minnesota`0-0`4-0

Northwestern`0-0`4-1

Maryland`0-0`4-1

Ohio State`0-0`4-1

Wisconsin`0-0`3-1

Penn State`0-0`3-1

Michigan`0-0`3-1

Michigan St.`0-0`3-1

Nebraska`0-0`3-2

Rutgers`0-0`3-2

Illinois`0-0`2-2

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Purdue 96, Wright State 52

Creighton 77, Nebraska 69 

Rutgers 75, NJIT 61

Northwestern 83, New Orleans 67

Seton Hall 67, Michigan 65

Iowa 86, North Carolina Central 69

Wednesday, Nov. 17

George Mason 71, Maryland 66

Michigan State 73, Butler 52

Indiana 76, St. John's 74

Thursday, Nov. 18

Xavier 79, Ohio State 65

Penn State 74, St. Francis 59

Iowa 108, Alabama State 82

DePaul 73, Rutgers 70

Northwestern 82, Farleigh Dickinson 46

Friday, Nov. 19

Maryland 69, Hofstra 67

Nebraska 78, Idaho State 60

Minnesota 78, Purdue-Fort Wayne 49

Michigan 74, UNLV 61

Saturday, Nov. 20

Purdue 93, North Carolina 84

Michigan State 83, Eastern Michigan 59 

Sunday, Nov. 21

Arizona 80, Michigan 62

Purdue 80, Villanova 74

Nebraska 82, Southern 59

Indiana 76, Louisiana 44

Monday, Nov. 22

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Ohio State 79, Seton Hall 76

Penn State 85, Cornell 74

Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51

Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51

Iowa 109, Western Michigan 61

Providence 77, Northwestern 72

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Jackson State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Tennessee State at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Loyola (Chicago) vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Tarleton at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Maryland vs. Richmond, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Omaha at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Portland State at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Penn State vs. LSU, 6 p.m.

UT-Rio Grande at Illinois, 7 p.m.

