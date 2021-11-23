MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Purdue`0-0`5-0
Iowa`0-0`4-0
Indiana 0-0 4-0
Minnesota`0-0`4-0
Northwestern`0-0`4-1
Maryland`0-0`4-1
Ohio State`0-0`4-1
Wisconsin`0-0`3-1
Penn State`0-0`3-1
Michigan`0-0`3-1
Michigan St.`0-0`3-1
Nebraska`0-0`3-2
Rutgers`0-0`3-2
Illinois`0-0`2-2
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Purdue 96, Wright State 52
Creighton 77, Nebraska 69
Rutgers 75, NJIT 61
Northwestern 83, New Orleans 67
Seton Hall 67, Michigan 65
Iowa 86, North Carolina Central 69
Wednesday, Nov. 17
George Mason 71, Maryland 66
Michigan State 73, Butler 52
Indiana 76, St. John's 74
Thursday, Nov. 18
Xavier 79, Ohio State 65
Penn State 74, St. Francis 59
Iowa 108, Alabama State 82
DePaul 73, Rutgers 70
Northwestern 82, Farleigh Dickinson 46
Friday, Nov. 19
Maryland 69, Hofstra 67
Nebraska 78, Idaho State 60
Minnesota 78, Purdue-Fort Wayne 49
Michigan 74, UNLV 61
Saturday, Nov. 20
Purdue 93, North Carolina 84
Michigan State 83, Eastern Michigan 59
Sunday, Nov. 21
Arizona 80, Michigan 62
Purdue 80, Villanova 74
Nebraska 82, Southern 59
Indiana 76, Louisiana 44
Monday, Nov. 22
Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58
Ohio State 79, Seton Hall 76
Penn State 85, Cornell 74
Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51
Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51
Iowa 109, Western Michigan 61
Providence 77, Northwestern 72
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Jackson State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Tennessee State at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Loyola (Chicago) vs. Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Tarleton at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Maryland vs. Richmond, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Omaha at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Portland State at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Penn State vs. LSU, 6 p.m.
UT-Rio Grande at Illinois, 7 p.m.
