MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 14-3 20-3
Illinois 16-4 21-6
Iowa 14-6 20-7
Purdue 13-6 18-9
Ohio State 12-8 20-8
Wisconsin 10-10 17-11
Rutgers 10-10 15-11
Maryland 9-11 16-13
Michigan St. 9-11 15-12
Indiana 7-12 12-15
Penn State 7-12 11-14
Northwestern 6-13 9-15
Minnesota 6-14 14-15
Nebraska 3-16 7-20
Sunday, Feb. 14
Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59
Nebraska 62, Penn State 61
Maryland 72, Minnesota 59
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Purdue 75, Michigan State 65
Maryland 64, Nebraska 50
Illinois 73, Northwestern 66
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Maryland 79, Nebraska 71
Indiana 82, Minnesota 72
Thursday, Feb. 18
Iowa 77, Wisconsin 62
Ohio State 92, Penn State 82
Michigan 71, Rutgers 64
Saturday, Feb. 20
Michigan State 78, Indiana 71
Illinois 94, Minnesota 63
Purdue 75, Nebraska 58
Sunday, Feb. 21
Michigan 92, Ohio State 87
Maryland 68, Rutgers 59
Iowa 74, Penn State 68
Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Michigan State 81, Illinois 72
Penn State 86, Nebraska 83
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Rutgers 74, Indiana 63
Thursday, Feb. 25
Illinois 86, Nebraska 70
Michigan 79, Iowa 57
Northwestern 67, Minnesota 59
Michigan State 71, Ohio State 67
Friday, Feb. 26
Purdue 73, Penn State 52
Saturday, Feb. 27
Michigan 73, Indiana 57
Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69.
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 74
Sunday, Feb. 28
Maryland 73, Michigan State 55
Iowa 73, Ohio State 57
Monday, March 1
Nebraska 72, Rutgers 51
Tuesday, March 2
Illinois 76, Michigan 53
Michigan State 64, Indiana 58
Purdue 73, Wisconsin 69
Wednesday, March 3
Penn State 84, Minnesota 64
Northwestern 60, Maryland 55
Thursday, March 4
Michigan 69, Michigan State 50
Iowa 102, Nebraska 64
Saturday, March 6
Rutgers 77, Minnesota 70
Purdue 67, Indiana 58
Illinois 73, Ohio State 68
Sunday, March 7
Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73
Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78
Michigan State 70, Michigan 64
Penn State 66, Maryland 61
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Tournament
All times Central
At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday, March 10
Game 1 — Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46
Game 2 — Penn State 72, Nebraska 66
Thursday, March 11
Game 3 — Maryland 68, Michigan State 57
Game 4 — Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75
Game 5 — Rutgers 61, Indiana 50
Game 6 — Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74
Friday, March 12
Game 7 — Michigan 79, Maryland 66.
Game 8 — Ohio State 87, Purdue 78
Game 9 — No. 2 Illinois 90, Rutgers 68
Game 10 — No. 3 Iowa (20-7) vs. No. 6 Wisconsin (17-11), LATE
Saturday, March 13
Game 11 — No. 1 Michigan (20-3) vs. No. 5 Ohio State (20-8), noon
Game 12 — No. 2 Illinois (21-6) vs. Game 10 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
Championship — Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2:30 p.m.
