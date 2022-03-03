Big Ten Logo

Men’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Wisconsin 15-4 24-5

Illinois 14-5 21-8

Purdue 13-6 24-6

Ohio State 12-7 19-9

Iowa 12-7 22-8

Rutgers 11-8 17-12

Michigan St. 10-9 19-11

Michigan 10-9 16-13

Indiana 9-10 18-11

Penn State 7-12 12-15

Northwestern 6-13 13-15

Maryland 7-12 15-15

Minnesota 4-15 13-15

Nebraska 3-16 7-22

Sunday, February 27

Illinois 93, Michigan 85

Maryland 75, Ohio State 60

Indiana 84, Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93, Penn State 70

Monday, February 28

Iowa 82, Northwestern 61

Tuesday, March 1

Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70

Michigan 87, Michigan State 70

Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67

Wednesday, March 2

Rutgers 66, Indiana 63

Maryland 84, Minnesota 73 

Thursday, March 3

Illinois 60, Penn State 55

Ohio State 80, Michigan State 69

Iowa 82, Michigan 71

Saturday, March 5

Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Penn State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Ohio State, 11:30 a.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

