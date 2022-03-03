Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Wisconsin 15-4 24-5
Illinois 14-5 21-8
Purdue 13-6 24-6
Ohio State 12-7 19-9
Iowa 12-7 22-8
Rutgers 11-8 17-12
Michigan St. 10-9 19-11
Michigan 10-9 16-13
Indiana 9-10 18-11
Penn State 7-12 12-15
Northwestern 6-13 13-15
Maryland 7-12 15-15
Minnesota 4-15 13-15
Nebraska 3-16 7-22
Sunday, February 27
Illinois 93, Michigan 85
Maryland 75, Ohio State 60
Indiana 84, Minnesota 79
Nebraska 93, Penn State 70
Monday, February 28
Iowa 82, Northwestern 61
Tuesday, March 1
Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70
Michigan 87, Michigan State 70
Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67
Wednesday, March 2
Rutgers 66, Indiana 63
Maryland 84, Minnesota 73
Thursday, March 3
Illinois 60, Penn State 55
Ohio State 80, Michigan State 69
Iowa 82, Michigan 71
Saturday, March 5
Indiana at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 6
Penn State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Ohio State, 11:30 a.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
