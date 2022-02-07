MEN’S Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois 10-2 17-5
Michigan St. 8-3 17-5
Wisconsin 9-3 18-4
Purdue 9-3 20-3
Ohio State 7-3 14-5
Indiana 7-5 16-6
Rutgers 7-5 13-9
Michigan 5-5 11-9
Iowa 5-6 15-7
Penn State 4-7 9-10
Northwestern 4-8 11-10
Maryland 3-9 11-12
Minnesota 2-9 11-9
Nebraska 0-12 6-17
Monday, Jan. 17
Purdue 96, Illinois 88, 2 OT
Indiana 78, Nebraska 71
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Ohio State 83, IUPUI 37
Michigan 83, Maryland 64
Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Minnesota at Penn State, postponed
Rutgers 48, Iowa 46
Thursday, Jan., 20
Indiana 68, Purdue 65
Friday, Jan. 21
Maryland 81, Illinois 65
Michigan State 86, Wisconsin 74
Saturday, Jan, 22
Minnesota 68, Rutgers 65
Nebraska at Ohio State, postponed
Iowa 68, Penn State 51
Sunday, Jan. 23
Purdue 80, Northwestern 60
Michigan 80, Indiana 62
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Illinois 56, Michigan State 55
Maryland 68, Rutgers 60
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Michigan 72, Northwestern 70
Indiana 74, Penn State 57
Thursday, Jan. 27
Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65
Ohio State 75, Minnesota 64
Purdue 83, Iowa 73
Saturday, Jan. 29
Michigan State 83, Michigan 67
Indiana 68, Maryland 55
Illinois 59, Northwestern 56
Rutgers 63, Nebraska 61
Sunday, Jan. 30
Purdue 81, Ohio State 78
Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 60
Monday, Jan. 31
Penn State 90, Iowa 86, 2 OT
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Michigan State 65, Maryland 63
Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78, OT
Michigan 85, Nebraska 79
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Purdue 88, Minnesota 73
Illinois 80, Wisconsin 67
Thursday, Feb. 3
Iowa at Ohio State, postponed
Saturday, Feb. 5
Illinois 74, Indiana 57
Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
Purdue 82, Michigan 76
Rutgers 84, Michigan State 63
Wisconsin 51, Penn 49
Sunday, Feb. 6
Ohio State 82, Maryland 67
Iowa 71, Minnesota 59
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Wisconsin at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Michigan at Penn State, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Ohio State at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, 8 p.m.
