Big Ten Logo

MEN’S Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Illinois 10-2 17-5

Michigan St. 8-3 17-5

Wisconsin 9-3 18-4

Purdue 9-3 20-3

Ohio State 7-3 14-5

Indiana 7-5 16-6

Rutgers 7-5 13-9

Michigan 5-5 11-9

Iowa 5-6 15-7

Penn State 4-7 9-10

Northwestern 4-8 11-10

Maryland 3-9 11-12

Minnesota 2-9 11-9

Nebraska 0-12 6-17

Monday, Jan. 17

Purdue 96, Illinois 88, 2 OT

Indiana 78, Nebraska 71

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Ohio State 83, IUPUI 37

Michigan 83, Maryland 64

Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Minnesota at Penn State, postponed

Rutgers 48, Iowa 46

Thursday, Jan., 20

Indiana 68, Purdue 65

Friday, Jan. 21

Maryland 81, Illinois 65

Michigan State 86, Wisconsin 74

Saturday, Jan, 22

Minnesota 68, Rutgers 65

Nebraska at Ohio State, postponed

Iowa 68, Penn State 51

Sunday, Jan. 23

Purdue 80, Northwestern 60

Michigan 80, Indiana 62

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Illinois 56, Michigan State 55

Maryland 68, Rutgers 60

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Michigan 72, Northwestern 70

Indiana 74, Penn State 57

Thursday, Jan. 27

Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65

Ohio State 75, Minnesota 64

Purdue 83, Iowa 73

Saturday, Jan. 29

Michigan State 83, Michigan 67

Indiana 68, Maryland 55

Illinois 59, Northwestern 56

Rutgers 63, Nebraska 61

Sunday, Jan. 30

Purdue 81, Ohio State 78

Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 60

Monday, Jan. 31

Penn State 90, Iowa 86, 2 OT

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Michigan State 65, Maryland 63

Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78, OT

Michigan 85, Nebraska 79

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Purdue 88, Minnesota 73

Illinois 80, Wisconsin 67

Thursday, Feb. 3

Iowa at Ohio State, postponed

Saturday, Feb. 5

Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Purdue 82, Michigan 76 

Rutgers 84, Michigan State 63 

Wisconsin 51, Penn 49

Sunday, Feb. 6

Ohio State 82, Maryland 67

Iowa 71, Minnesota 59

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wisconsin at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Ohio State at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you