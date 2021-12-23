Big Ten Logo

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan St.‘2-0‘10-2

Ohio State‘2-0‘8-2

Illinois‘2-0‘9-3

Michigan‘1-1‘7-4

Northwestern‘1-0‘8-2

Wisconsin‘1-1‘9-2

Indiana 1-1 10-2

Purdue‘1-1‘11-1

Rutgers‘1-1‘5-5

Minnesota‘1-1‘10-1

Maryland‘0-1‘6-4

Penn State‘0-2‘5-5

Iowa‘0-2‘10-3

Nebraska‘0-2‘6-6

Monday, Dec. 20

Northwestern 90, Illinois-Springfield 50

Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Michigan State 90, Oakland 78

Iowa 93, Southeast Louisiana 62

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, canceled

UT-Martin at Ohio State, canceled

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56

Indiana 79, Northern Kentucky 61

Nebraska 88, Kennesaw State 74

Illinois 88, Missouri 63

Tuesday, Dec. 28

New Orleans at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

High Point at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Nicholls at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Delaware State at Penn State, 5 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Alcorn State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Maine at Rutgers, noon

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Michigan at UCF, 6 p.m.

Brown at Maryland, 6 p.m.

