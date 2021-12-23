MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan St.‘2-0‘10-2
Ohio State‘2-0‘8-2
Illinois‘2-0‘9-3
Michigan‘1-1‘7-4
Northwestern‘1-0‘8-2
Wisconsin‘1-1‘9-2
Indiana 1-1 10-2
Purdue‘1-1‘11-1
Rutgers‘1-1‘5-5
Minnesota‘1-1‘10-1
Maryland‘0-1‘6-4
Penn State‘0-2‘5-5
Iowa‘0-2‘10-3
Nebraska‘0-2‘6-6
Monday, Dec. 20
Northwestern 90, Illinois-Springfield 50
Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Michigan State 90, Oakland 78
Iowa 93, Southeast Louisiana 62
Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, canceled
UT-Martin at Ohio State, canceled
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56
Indiana 79, Northern Kentucky 61
Nebraska 88, Kennesaw State 74
Illinois 88, Missouri 63
Tuesday, Dec. 28
New Orleans at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
High Point at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
Nicholls at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Delaware State at Penn State, 5 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Alcorn State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Maine at Rutgers, noon
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Michigan at UCF, 6 p.m.
Brown at Maryland, 6 p.m.
