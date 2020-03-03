MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Maryland;13-6;23-7

Michigan State;13-6;21-9

Illinois;12-6;20-9

Wisconsin;12-6;19-10

Iowa;11-8;20-10 

Penn State;11-8;21-9

Ohio State;10-8;20-9

Rutgers;10-9;19-11

Michigan;9-10;18-12

Purdue;9-10;16-14

Indiana;8-10;18-11

Minnesota;7-11;13-15

Northwestern;2-16;7-21

Nebraska;2-16;7-22

Monday, Feb. 24

Illinois 71, Nebraska 59

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Michigan State 78, Iowa 70

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Penn State 65, Rutgers 64

Maryland 74, Minnesota 73

Thursday, Feb. 27

Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74

Purdue 57, Indiana 49

Illinois 74, Northwestern 66

Ohio State 75, Nebraska 54

Saturday, Feb. 29

Iowa 77, Penn State 68

Michigan State 78, Maryland 66

Sunday, March 1

Illinois 67, Indiana 66

Ohio State 77, Michigan 63 

Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT

Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 69

Tuesday, March 3

Rutgers 78, Maryland 67

Michigan State 79, Penn State 71

Purdue 77, Iowa 68

Wednesday, March 4

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Nebraska at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

