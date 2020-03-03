MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Maryland;13-6;23-7
Michigan State;13-6;21-9
Illinois;12-6;20-9
Wisconsin;12-6;19-10
Iowa;11-8;20-10
Penn State;11-8;21-9
Ohio State;10-8;20-9
Rutgers;10-9;19-11
Michigan;9-10;18-12
Purdue;9-10;16-14
Indiana;8-10;18-11
Minnesota;7-11;13-15
Northwestern;2-16;7-21
Nebraska;2-16;7-22
Monday, Feb. 24
Illinois 71, Nebraska 59
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Michigan State 78, Iowa 70
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Penn State 65, Rutgers 64
Maryland 74, Minnesota 73
Thursday, Feb. 27
Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74
Purdue 57, Indiana 49
Illinois 74, Northwestern 66
Ohio State 75, Nebraska 54
Saturday, Feb. 29
Iowa 77, Penn State 68
Michigan State 78, Maryland 66
Sunday, March 1
Illinois 67, Indiana 66
Ohio State 77, Michigan 63
Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT
Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 69
Tuesday, March 3
Rutgers 78, Maryland 67
Michigan State 79, Penn State 71
Purdue 77, Iowa 68
Wednesday, March 4
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Nebraska at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.