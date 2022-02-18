Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Purdue 12-4 23-4
Illinois 11-4 18-7
Wisconsin 11-4 20-5
Ohio State 9-4 16-6
Rutgers 10-5 16-9
Michigan St. 9-5 18-7
Michigan 8-6 14-10
Iowa 7-7 17-8
Indiana 7-8 16-9
Penn State 6-9 11-12
Northwestern 5-10 12-12
Minnesota 3-12 12-12
Maryland 4-11 12-14
Nebraska 1-14 7-19
Saturday, Feb. 5
Illinois 74, Indiana 57
Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
Purdue 82, Michigan 76
Rutgers 84, Michigan State 63
Wisconsin 51, Penn 49
Sunday, Feb. 6
Ohio State 82, Maryland 67
Iowa 71, Minnesota 59
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 62
Purdue 84, Illinois 68
Michigan 58, Penn State 57
Northwestern 59, Indiana 51
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Rutgers 66, Ohio State 64
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65
Thursday, Feb. 10
Iowa 110, Maryland 87
Michigan 82, Purdue 58
Saturday, Feb. 12
Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 65
Michigan State 76, Indiana 61
Ohio State 68, Michigan 57
Minnesota 76, Penn State 70
Sunday, Feb. 13
Purdue 62, Maryland 61
Illinois 73, Northwestern 63
Iowa 98, Nebraska 75
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Penn State 62, Michigan State 58
Ohio State 70, Minnesota 45
Wisconsin 74, Indiana 59
Wednesday, February 16
Rutgers 70, Illinois 59
Purdue 70, Northwestern 64
Thursday, February 17
Penn State 67, Minnesota 46
Michigan 84, Iowa 79
Friday, February 18
Maryland 90, Nebraska 74
Saturday, February 19
Illinois at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Ohio State, 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Sunday, February 20
Michigan at Wisconsin, noon
Rutgers at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, February 21
Penn State at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, February 22
Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, February 23
Rutgers at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Thursday, February 24
Maryland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.