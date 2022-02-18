Big Ten Logo

Men’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Purdue 12-4 23-4

Illinois 11-4 18-7

Wisconsin 11-4 20-5

Ohio State 9-4 16-6

Rutgers 10-5 16-9

Michigan St. 9-5 18-7

Michigan 8-6 14-10

Iowa 7-7 17-8

Indiana 7-8 16-9

Penn State 6-9 11-12

Northwestern 5-10 12-12

Minnesota 3-12 12-12

Maryland 4-11 12-14

Nebraska 1-14 7-19

Saturday, Feb. 5

Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Purdue 82, Michigan 76 

Rutgers 84, Michigan State 63 

Wisconsin 51, Penn 49

Sunday, Feb. 6

Ohio State 82, Maryland 67

Iowa 71, Minnesota 59

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 62

Purdue 84, Illinois 68

Michigan 58, Penn State 57

Northwestern 59, Indiana 51

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Rutgers 66, Ohio State 64

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65

Thursday, Feb. 10

Iowa 110, Maryland 87

Michigan 82, Purdue 58

Saturday, Feb. 12

Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 65

Michigan State 76, Indiana 61

Ohio State 68, Michigan 57 

Minnesota 76, Penn State 70 

Sunday, Feb. 13

Purdue 62, Maryland 61

Illinois 73, Northwestern 63

Iowa 98, Nebraska 75

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Penn State 62, Michigan State 58 

Ohio State 70, Minnesota 45

Wisconsin 74, Indiana 59

Wednesday, February 16

Rutgers 70, Illinois 59

Purdue 70, Northwestern 64

Thursday, February 17

Penn State 67, Minnesota 46

Michigan 84, Iowa 79

Friday, February 18

Maryland 90, Nebraska 74

Saturday, February 19

Illinois at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Ohio State, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 20

Michigan at Wisconsin, noon

Rutgers at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, February 21

Penn State at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 22

Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23

Rutgers at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 24

Maryland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois, 8 p.m.

