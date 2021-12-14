MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan St.‘2-0‘9-2
Ohio State‘2-0‘8-2
Illinois‘2-0‘7-3
Michigan‘1-1‘6-4
Northwestern‘1-0‘7-2
Wisconsin‘1-1‘8-2
Indiana 1-1 8-2
Purdue‘1-1‘9-1
Rutgers‘1-1‘5-5
Minnesota‘1-1‘9-1
Maryland‘0-1‘6-4
Penn State‘0-2‘5-5
Iowa‘0-2‘7-3
Nebraska‘0-2‘5-6
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Nicholls at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Butler vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.
St. Francis (PA) at Illinois, noon
Indiana vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.
DePaul at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Penn State at VCU, 2:30 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Ohio State at Kentucky, 4:15 p.m.
Southern Utah at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Utah State at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Kansas State at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Illinois-Springfield at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.
