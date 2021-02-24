MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 11-1 16-1

Illinois 12-4 16-6

Ohio State 12-5 18-5

Iowa 11-5 17-6

Purdue 10-6 15-8

Wisconsin 10-7 16-8

Rutgers 9-9 13-9

Maryland 8-9 14-10

Indiana 7-9 12-11

Michigan State 6-9 12-9

Minnesota 6-10 13-10

Penn State 5-11 8-12

Northwestern 3-13 6-14

Nebraska 1-13 5-16

Sunday, Feb. 14

Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59

Nebraska 62, Penn State 61

Maryland 72, Minnesota 59

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Purdue 75, Michigan State 65

Maryland 64, Nebraska 50

Illinois 73, Northwestern 66

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Maryland 79, Nebraska 71

Indiana 82, Minnesota 72

Thursday, Feb. 18

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 62

Ohio State 92, Penn State 82

Michigan 71, Rutgers 64

Saturday, Feb. 20

Michigan State 78, Indiana 71

Illinois 94, Minnesota 63

Purdue 75, Nebraska 58

Sunday, Feb. 21

Michigan 92, Ohio State 87

Maryland 68, Rutgers 59

Iowa 74, Penn State 68

Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Michigan State 81, Illinois 72

Penn State 86, Nebraska 83

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Rutgers 74, Indiana 63

Thursday, Feb. 25

Nebraska at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 26

Purdue at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Michigan State at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Ohio State, 3 p.m.

