Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Purdue 1-0 8-0
Ohio State 1-0 7-2
Wisconsin 1-0 7-2
Michigan 1-0 6-3
Northwestern 1-0 6-2
Maryland 1-1 8-1
Rutgers 1-1 6-3
Michigan St. 1-1 5-4
Indiana 1-1 8-1
Iowa 0-0 7-2
Nebraska 0-1 6-4
Penn State 0-1 6-3
Illinois 0-1 7-2
Minnesota 0-2 4-5
Monday, Nov. 28
Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57
Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Maryland 79, Louisville 54
Clemson 101, Penn State 94
Illinois 73, Syracuse 44
Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65
Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75
Virginia 70, Michigan 68
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Purdue 79, Florida State 69
Duke 81, Ohio State 72
Miami 68, Rutgers 61.
Indiana 77, North Carolina 65
Notre Dame 72, Michigan State 52
Nebraska 88, Boston College 67
Friday, Dec. 2
Maryland 71, Illinois 66
Saturday, Dec. 3
Ohio State 96, St. Francis (Pa.) 59
Rutgers 63, Indiana 48
Wisconsin 80, Marquette 77, OT
Sunday, Dec. 4
Kentucky 73, Michigan 69
Nebraska 63, Creighton 53
Purdue 89, Minnesota 70
Northwestern 70, Michigan State 63
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Jimmy V Classic: Illinois 85, Texas 78, OT
Wisconsin 64, Maryland 59
Jimmy V Classic: Duke 74, Iowa 62
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Michigan State 67, Penn State 58
Purdue 85, Hofstra 66
Indiana 81, Nebraska 65
Thursday, Dec. 8
Ohio State 67, Rutgers 66
Iowa 75, Iowa State 56
Michigan 90, Minnesota, 75
Saturday, Dec. 10
Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 1:15 p.m.
Brown at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Maryland at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
Mississippi State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
