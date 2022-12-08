Big Ten Logo

Men’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Purdue 1-0 8-0

Ohio State 1-0 7-2

Wisconsin 1-0 7-2

Michigan 1-0 6-3

Northwestern 1-0 6-2

Maryland 1-1 8-1

Rutgers 1-1 6-3

Michigan St. 1-1 5-4

Indiana 1-1 8-1

Iowa 0-0 7-2

Nebraska 0-1 6-4

Penn State 0-1 6-3

Illinois 0-1 7-2

Minnesota 0-2 4-5

Monday, Nov. 28

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57

Pittsburgh 87, Northwestern 58

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Maryland 79, Louisville 54

Clemson 101, Penn State 94

Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

Iowa 81, Georgia Tech 65

Wake Forest 78, Wisconsin 75

Virginia 70, Michigan 68

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Purdue 79, Florida State 69

Duke 81, Ohio State 72

Miami 68, Rutgers 61.

Indiana 77, North Carolina 65

Notre Dame 72, Michigan State 52

Nebraska 88, Boston College 67

Friday, Dec. 2

Maryland 71, Illinois 66

Saturday, Dec. 3

Ohio State 96, St. Francis (Pa.) 59

Rutgers 63, Indiana 48

Wisconsin 80, Marquette 77, OT

Sunday, Dec. 4

Kentucky 73, Michigan 69

Nebraska 63, Creighton 53

Purdue 89, Minnesota 70

Northwestern 70, Michigan State 63

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Jimmy V Classic: Illinois 85, Texas 78, OT

Wisconsin 64, Maryland 59

Jimmy V Classic: Duke 74, Iowa 62

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Michigan State 67, Penn State 58

Purdue 85, Hofstra 66

Indiana 81, Nebraska 65

Thursday, Dec. 8

Ohio State 67, Rutgers 66

Iowa 75, Iowa State 56

Michigan 90, Minnesota, 75

Saturday, Dec. 10

Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 1:15 p.m.

Brown at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

