All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan St.‘2-0‘9-2

Ohio State‘2-0‘8-2

Illinois‘2-0‘7-3

Michigan‘1-1‘6-4

Northwestern‘1-0‘7-2

Wisconsin‘1-1‘9-2

Indiana 1-1 8-2

Purdue‘1-1‘9-1

Rutgers‘1-1‘5-5

Minnesota‘1-1‘9-1

Maryland‘0-1‘6-4

Penn State‘0-2‘5-5

Iowa‘0-2‘7-3

Nebraska‘0-2‘5-6

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Wisconsin 71, Nicholls 68

Saturday, Dec. 18

Butler vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Illinois, noon

Indiana vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Penn State at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Kentucky, 4:15 p.m.

Southern Utah at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Utah State at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Kansas State at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Illinois-Springfield at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

UT-Martin at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Oakland, 6:30 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Northern Kentucky at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Illinois vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m.

