MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 8-1 13-1
Illinois 9-3 13-5
Ohio State 10-4 16-4
Wisconsin 9-5 15-6
Iowa 8-5 14-6
Purdue 8-6 13-8
Indiana 6-6 11-8
Rutgers 7-7 11-7
Minnesota 6-7 13-7
Penn State 4-8 7-9
Michigan State 4-7 10-7
Maryland 4-9 10-10
Northwestern 3-10 6-11
Nebraska 0-8 4-11
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Iowa 84, Michigan State 78
Wisconsin 72, Penn State 56
Maryland 61, Purdue 60
Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Michigan at Northwestern, ppd
Thursday, Feb. 4
Ohio State 89, Iowa 85
Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72
Friday, Feb. 5
Penn State 55, Maryland 50
Saturday, Feb. 6
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 60
Purdue 75, Northwestern 70
Michigan State 66, Nebraska 56
Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Indiana 67, Iowa 65
Monday, Feb. 8
Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61
Ohio State 73, Maryland 65
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Michigan State 60, Penn State 58
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2 OT
Iowa 79, Rutgers 66
Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48
Thursday, Feb. 11
Minnesota 71, Purdue 68
Illinois at Michigan, postponed
Friday, Feb. 12
Illinois at Nebraska, LATE
Saturday, Feb. 13
Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Michigan at Wisconsin, noon
Nebraska at Penn State, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
