MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 8-1 13-1

Illinois 9-3 13-5

Ohio State 10-4 16-4

Wisconsin 9-5 15-6

Iowa 8-5 14-6

Purdue 8-6 13-8

Indiana 6-6 11-8

Rutgers 7-7 11-7

Minnesota 6-7 13-7

Penn State 4-8 7-9

Michigan State 4-7 10-7

Maryland 4-9 10-10

Northwestern 3-10 6-11

Nebraska 0-8 4-11

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Iowa 84, Michigan State 78

Wisconsin 72, Penn State 56

Maryland 61, Purdue 60

Illinois 75, Indiana 71, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Michigan at Northwestern, ppd

Thursday, Feb. 4

Ohio State 89, Iowa 85

Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72

Friday, Feb. 5

Penn State 55, Maryland 50

Saturday, Feb. 6

Illinois 75, Wisconsin 60

Purdue 75, Northwestern 70

Michigan State 66, Nebraska 56

Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Indiana 67, Iowa 65

Monday, Feb. 8

Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61

Ohio State 73, Maryland 65

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Michigan State 60, Penn State 58

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2 OT

Iowa 79, Rutgers 66

Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48

Thursday, Feb. 11

Minnesota 71, Purdue 68

Illinois at Michigan, postponed

Friday, Feb. 12

Illinois at Nebraska, LATE

Saturday, Feb. 13

Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Michigan at Wisconsin, noon

Nebraska at Penn State, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

