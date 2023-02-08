Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Purdue 11-2 22-2
Indiana 8-5 17-7
Rutgers 8-5 16-8
Michigan 8-5 14-10
Illinois 7-5 16-7
Northwestern 7-5 16-7
Iowa 7-5 15-8
Maryland 8-6 17-8
Michigan St. 7-6 15-9
Wisconsin 6-7 14-9
Penn State 5-8 14-10
Ohio State 3-9 11-12
Nebraska 4-10 11-14
Minnesota 1-11 7-15
Thursday, Feb. 2
Michigan 68, Northwestern 51
Wisconsin 65, Ohio State 60
Saturday, Feb. 4
Rutgers 61, Michigan State 55
Iowa 81, Illinois 79
Indiana 79, Purdue 74
Maryland 81, Minnesota 46
Sunday, Feb. 5
Michigan 77, Ohio State 69
Nebraska 72, Penn State 63
Northwestern 54, Wisconsin 52
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Indiana 66, Rutgers 60
Michigan State 63, Maryland 58
Minnesota at Illinois, postponed
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Michigan 93, Nebraska 72
Wisconsin 79, Penn State 74, OT
Thursday, Feb. 9
Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Ohio State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Penn State at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Iowa at Minnesota, Noon
Michigan State at Ohio State, Noon
Purdue at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Illinois at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Minnesota at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Purdue at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.