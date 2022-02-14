Big Ten Logo

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Illinois 11-3 18-6

Purdue 11-4 22-4

Wisconsin 10-4 19-5

Michigan St. 9-4 18-6

Ohio State 8-4 15-6

Rutgers 9-5 15-9

Iowa 7-6 17-7

Michigan 7-6 13-10

Indiana 7-7 16-8

Northwestern 5-9 12-11

Penn State 4-9 9-12

Minnesota 3-10 12-10

Maryland 3-11 11-14

Nebraska 1-13 7-18

Saturday, Feb. 5

Illinois 74, Indiana 57

Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Purdue 82, Michigan 76 

Rutgers 84, Michigan State 63 

Wisconsin 51, Penn 49

Sunday, Feb. 6

Ohio State 82, Maryland 67

Iowa 71, Minnesota 59

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 62

Purdue 84, Illinois 68

Michigan 58, Penn State 57

Northwestern 59, Indiana 51

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Rutgers 66, Ohio State 64

Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65

Thursday, Feb. 10

Iowa 110, Maryland 87

Michigan 82, Purdue 58

Saturday, Feb. 12

Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 65

Michigan State 76, Indiana 61

Ohio State 68, Michigan 57 

Minnesota 76, Penn State 70 

Sunday, Feb. 13

Purdue 62, Maryland 61

Illinois 73, Northwestern 63

Iowa 98, Nebraska 75

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Michigan State at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16

Illinois at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 17

Minnesota at Penn State, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m.

