Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois 11-3 18-6
Purdue 11-4 22-4
Wisconsin 10-4 19-5
Michigan St. 9-4 18-6
Ohio State 8-4 15-6
Rutgers 9-5 15-9
Iowa 7-6 17-7
Michigan 7-6 13-10
Indiana 7-7 16-8
Northwestern 5-9 12-11
Penn State 4-9 9-12
Minnesota 3-10 12-10
Maryland 3-11 11-14
Nebraska 1-13 7-18
Saturday, Feb. 5
Illinois 74, Indiana 57
Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
Purdue 82, Michigan 76
Rutgers 84, Michigan State 63
Wisconsin 51, Penn 49
Sunday, Feb. 6
Ohio State 82, Maryland 67
Iowa 71, Minnesota 59
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 62
Purdue 84, Illinois 68
Michigan 58, Penn State 57
Northwestern 59, Indiana 51
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Rutgers 66, Ohio State 64
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 65
Thursday, Feb. 10
Iowa 110, Maryland 87
Michigan 82, Purdue 58
Saturday, Feb. 12
Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 65
Michigan State 76, Indiana 61
Ohio State 68, Michigan 57
Minnesota 76, Penn State 70
Sunday, Feb. 13
Purdue 62, Maryland 61
Illinois 73, Northwestern 63
Iowa 98, Nebraska 75
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Michigan State at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, February 16
Illinois at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Thursday, February 17
Minnesota at Penn State, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m.
