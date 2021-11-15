MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
Conf. Overall
Maryland`0-0`2-0
Illinois`0-0`2-0
Indiana 0-0 2-0
Iowa`0-0`2-0
Ohio State`0-0`2-0
Purdue`0-0`2-0
Northwestern`0-0`2-0
Wisconsin`0-0`2-0
Minnesota`0-0`1-0
Michigan`0-0`1-0
Rutgers`0-0`1-0
Penn State`0-0`1-0
Michigan St.`0-0`1-1
Nebraska`0-0`1-1
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Illinois 71, Jackson State 47
Kansas 87, Michigan State 74
Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67
Ohio State 67, Akron 66
Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69
Indiana 68, Eastern Michigan 62
Wisconsin 81, St. Francis 58
Northwestern 80, Eastern Illinois 56
Western Illinois 75, Nebraska 74
Minnesota 71, Kansas City 56
Iowa 106, Longwood 73
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Michigan 88, Buffalo 76
Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70
Penn State 75, Youngstown State 59
Thursday, Nov. 11
Maryland 71, George Washington 64
Friday, Nov. 12
Minnesota 73, Western Kentucky 69
Michigan State 90, Western Michigan 46
Ohio State 84, Niagara 74
Indiana 85, Northern Illinois 49
Wisconsin 72, Green Bay 34
Northwestern 95, High Point 60
Iowa 89, Kansas City 57
Purdue 92, Indiana State 67
Nebraska 74, Sam Houston 65
Illinois 92, Arkansas State 53
Saturday, Nov. 13
Maryland 68, Vermont 57
Rutgers 48, Merrimack 35
Michigan 77, Prairie View A&M 49
Sunday, Nov. 14
Minnesota 87, Princeton 80, 2 OT's
Monday, Nov. 15
Ohio State 89, Bowling Green 58
Marquette 67, Illinois 66
Massachusetts 81, Penn State 56
Providence at Wisconsin, LATE
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Wright State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Michigan, 8 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
George Mason at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Butler, 6 p.m.
St. John's at Indiana, 8 p.m.
