Big Ten Logo

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Illinois`0-0`1-0

Indiana 7-12 12-15

Iowa`0-0`1-0

Maryland`0-0`1-0

Ohio State`0-0`1-0

Purdue`0-0`1-0

Minnesota`0-0`1-0

Northwestern`0-0`1-0

Wisconsin`0-0`1-0

Michigan`0-0`0-0

Rutgers`0-0`0-0

Penn State`0-0`0-0

Michigan St.`0-0`0-1

Nebraska`0-0`0-1

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Illinois 71, Jackson State 47

Kansas 87, Michigan State 74

Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67

Ohio State 67, Akron 66

Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69

Indiana 68, Eastern Michigan 62

Wisconsin 81, St. Francis 58

Northwestern 80, Eastern Illinois 56

Western Illinois 75, Nebraska 74

Minnesota 71, Kansas City 56

Iowa 106, Longwood 73

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Buffalo at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Youngstown State at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

George Washington at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Western Kentucky at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.

Niagara at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

High Point at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Illinois, 8 p.m.

