Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois 0-0 2-0
Indiana 0-0 2-0
Iowa 0-0 2-0
Maryland 0-0 2-0
Nebraska 0-0 2-0
Northwestern 0-0 2-0
Ohio State 0-0 2-0
Penn State 0-0 2-0
Rutgers 0-0 2-0
Wisconsin 0-0 2-0
Michigan 0-0 2-0
Minnesota 0-0 1-0
Purdue 0-0 1-0
Michigan St. 0-0 1-1
Monday, Nov. 7
Indiana 88, Morehead 53
Michigan 75, Purdue-Fort Wayne 56
Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57
Michigan State 73, Northern Arizona 55
Rutgers 75, Columbia 35
Penn State 93, Winthrop 68
Ohio State 91, Robert Morris 53
Maryland 71, Niagara 49
Iowa 89, Bethune-Cookman 58
Northwestern 85, Chicago State 54
Nebraska 79, Maine 66
Wisconsin 85, South Dakota 59
Minnesota 61, Western Michigan 60
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53
Thursday, Nov. 10
Ohio State 82, Charleston Southern 56
Rutgers 88, Sacred Heart 50
Penn State 90, Loyola (Md.) 65
Maryland 71, Western Carolina 51
Nebraska 75, Omaha 61
Indiana 101, Bethune-Cookman 49
Friday, Nov. 11
Gonzaga 64, Michigan State 63
Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44
Minnesota 72, St. Francis (N.Y.) 54
Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50
Northwestern 63, Northern Illinois 46
Iowa 112, North Carolina A&T 71
Michigan 88, Eastern Michigan 83
Illinois 86, Kansas City 48
Saturday, Nov. 12
Massachusetts-Lowell at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14
DePaul at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Butler at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
Monmouth at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Northwestern at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Michigan State at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
