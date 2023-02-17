Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Purdue 12-4 23-4
Northwestern 10-5 19-7
Maryland 9-6 18-8
Iowa 9-6 17-9
Indiana 9-6 18-8
Illinois 8-6 17-8
Michigan St. 8-6 16-9
Rutgers 8-7 16-10
Michigan 8-7 14-12
Wisconsin 7-8 15-10
Penn State 6-9 15-11
Nebraska 6-10 13-14
Ohio State 3-12 11-15
Minnesota 1-12 7-16
Thursday, Feb. 2
Michigan 68, Northwestern 51
Wisconsin 65, Ohio State 60
Saturday, Feb. 4
Rutgers 61, Michigan State 55
Iowa 81, Illinois 79
Indiana 79, Purdue 74
Maryland 81, Minnesota 46
Sunday, Feb. 5
Michigan 77, Ohio State 69
Nebraska 72, Penn State 63
Northwestern 54, Wisconsin 52
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Indiana 66, Rutgers 60
Michigan State 63, Maryland 58
Minnesota at Illinois, postponed
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Michigan 93, Nebraska 72
Wisconsin 79, Penn State 74, OT
Thursday, Feb. 9
Purdue 87, Iowa 73
Northwestern 69, Ohio State 63
Saturday, Feb. 11
Penn State at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Illinois 69, Rutgers 60
Nebraska73, Wisconsin 63, OT
Indiana 62, Michigan 61
Sunday, Feb. 12
Iowa 68, Minnesota 56
Michigan State 62, Ohio State 41
Northwestern 64, Purdue 58
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Penn State 93, Illinois 81
Nebraska 82, Rutgers 72
Wisconsin 64, Michigan 59
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Minnesota at Michigan State, postponed
Northwestern 64, Indiana 62
Thursday, Feb. 16
Maryland 68, Purdue 54
Iowa 92, Ohio State 75
Saturday, Feb. 18
Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Ohio State at Purdue, noon
Maryland at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Minnesota at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Indiana at Michigan State, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.