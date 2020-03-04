MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Big Ten Standings All times Central

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Maryland 13-6 23-7

Michigan State 13-6 21-9

Illinois 12-6 20-9

Wisconsin 13-6 20-10

Iowa 11-8 20-10

Penn State 11-8 21-9

Ohio State 10-8 20-9

Rutgers 10-9 19-11

Michigan 9-10 18-12

Purdue 9-10 16-14

Indiana 9-10 19-11

Minnesota 7-12 13-16

Nebraska 2-16 7-22

Northwestern 2-17 7-22

Monday, Feb. 24

Illinois 71, Nebraska 59

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Michigan State 78, Iowa 70

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Penn State 65, Rutgers 64

Maryland 74, Minnesota 73

Thursday, Feb. 27

Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74

Purdue 57, Indiana 49

Illinois 74, Northwestern 66

Ohio State 75, Nebraska 54

Saturday, Feb. 29

Iowa 77, Penn State 68

Michigan State 78, Maryland 66

Sunday, March 1

Illinois 67, Indiana 66

Ohio State 77, Michigan 63

Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76, OT

Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 69

Tuesday, March 3

Rutgers 78, Maryland 67

Michigan State 79, Penn State 71

Purdue 77, Iowa 68

Wednesday, March 4

Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

Thursday, March 5

Nebraska at Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Wisconsin at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, noon

Ohio State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.

