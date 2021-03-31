MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 14-3 22-5

Illinois 16-4 24-7

Iowa 14-6 22-9

Purdue 13-6 18-10

Ohio State 12-8 21-10

Wisconsin 10-10 18-13

Rutgers 10-10 16-12

Maryland 9-11 17-14

Michigan St. 9-11 15-13

Indiana 7-12 12-15

Penn State 7-12 11-14

Northwestern 6-13 9-15

Minnesota 6-14 14-15

Nebraska 3-16 7-20

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Tournament

All times Central

At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday, March 10

Game 1 — Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Game 2 — Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11

Game 3 — Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Game 4 — Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Game 5 — Rutgers 61, Indiana 50

Game 6 — Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74

Friday, March 12

Game 7 — Michigan 79, Maryland 66.

Game 8 — Ohio State 87, Purdue 78

Game 9 — Illinois 90, Rutgers 68

Game 10 — Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57

Saturday, March 13

Game 11 — Ohio State 68, Michigan 67

Game 12 — Illinois 82, Iowa 71

Sunday, March 14

Championship — Illinois 91, Ohio State 88, OT

NCAA Tournament

Thursday, March 18

First Four

UCLA 86, Michigan State 80

Friday, March 19

First Round

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

Oral Roberts 75, Ohio State 72

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT

Rutgers 60, Clemson 58

Saturday, March 20

First Round

Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74

Maryland 63, UConn 54

Sunday, March 21

Second Round

Loyola (Chicago) 71, Illinois 58

Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

Houston 63, Rutgers 60

Monday, March 22

Second Round

Oregon 95, Iowa 80

Michigan 86, LSU 78

Alabama 96, Maryland 77

Sunday, March 28

Sweet 16

Michigan 76, Florida State 58

Tuesday, March 30

Elite Eight

UCLA 51, Michigan 49 

