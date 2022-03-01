Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Wisconsin 15-4 24-5
Illinois 13-5 20-8
Purdue 13-6 24-6
Ohio State 11-7 18-9
Iowa 11-7 21-8
Michigan St. 10-8 19-10
Rutgers 10-8 16-12
Michigan 10-8 16-12
Indiana 9-9 18-10
Penn State 7-11 12-14
Northwestern 6-13 13-15
Maryland 6-12 14-15
Minnesota 4-14 13-14
Nebraska 3-16 7-22
Sunday, February 27
Illinois 93, Michigan 85
Maryland 75, Ohio State 60
Indiana 84, Minnesota 79
Nebraska 93, Penn State 70
Monday, February 28
Iowa 82, Northwestern 61
Tuesday, March 1
Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70
Michigan 87, Michigan State 70
Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67
Wednesday, March 2
Rutgers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Penn State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.