Conf. Overall

Wisconsin 15-4 24-5

Illinois 13-5 20-8

Purdue 13-6 24-6

Ohio State 11-7 18-9

Iowa 11-7 21-8

Michigan St. 10-8 19-10

Rutgers 10-8 16-12

Michigan 10-8 16-12

Indiana 9-9 18-10

Penn State 7-11 12-14

Northwestern 6-13 13-15

Maryland 6-12 14-15

Minnesota 4-14 13-14

Nebraska 3-16 7-22

Sunday, February 27

Illinois 93, Michigan 85

Maryland 75, Ohio State 60

Indiana 84, Minnesota 79

Nebraska 93, Penn State 70

Monday, February 28

Iowa 82, Northwestern 61

Tuesday, March 1

Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70

Michigan 87, Michigan State 70

Wisconsin 70, Purdue 67

Wednesday, March 2

Rutgers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

Penn State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan, 8 p.m.

