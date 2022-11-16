Big Ten Logo

Men’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Illinois 0-0 3-0

Iowa 0-0 3-0

Maryland 0-0 3-0

Northwestern 0-0 3-0

Ohio State 0-0 3-0

Penn State 0-0 3-0

Rutgers 0-0 3-0

Wisconsin 0-0 3-0

Michigan 0-0 3-0

Indiana 0-0 2-0

Nebraska 0-0 2-0

Purdue 0-0 2-0

Minnesota 0-0 1-1

Michigan St. 0-0 2-1

Friday, Nov. 11

Gonzaga 64, Michigan State 63

Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44

Minnesota 72, St. Francis (N.Y.) 54

Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50

Northwestern 63, Northern Illinois 46

Iowa 112, North Carolina A&T 71

Michigan 88, Eastern Michigan 83

Illinois 86, Kansas City 48

Saturday, Nov. 12

Rutgers 73, Massachusetts-Lowell 65

Monday, Nov. 14

DePaul 69, Minnesota 53

Penn State 68, Butler 62

Illinois 103, Monmouth 65

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Northwestern 75, Georgetown 63

Michigan State 86, Kentucky 77, 2 OTs

Maryland 76, Binghamton 52

Purdue 75, Marquette 70

Wisconsin 56, Green Bay 45

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60

Ohio State 65, Eastern Illinois 43

Iowa 83, Seton Hall 67

Thursday, Nov. 17

Charleston Classic: Penn State vs. Furman, 10:30 a.m.

Nebraska at St. John's, 5:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Temple at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Purdue Fort-Wayne at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Villanova at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Saint Louis at Maryland, noon

 

