MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 14-3 22-5
Illinois 16-4 24-7
Iowa 14-6 22-9
Purdue 13-6 18-10
Ohio State 12-8 21-10
Wisconsin 10-10 18-13
Rutgers 10-10 16-12
Maryland 9-11 17-14
Michigan St. 9-11 15-13
Indiana 7-12 12-15
Penn State 7-12 11-14
Northwestern 6-13 9-15
Minnesota 6-14 14-15
Nebraska 3-16 7-20
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Tournament
All times Central
At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday, March 10
Game 1 — Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46
Game 2 — Penn State 72, Nebraska 66
Thursday, March 11
Game 3 — Maryland 68, Michigan State 57
Game 4 — Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75
Game 5 — Rutgers 61, Indiana 50
Game 6 — Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74
Friday, March 12
Game 7 — Michigan 79, Maryland 66.
Game 8 — Ohio State 87, Purdue 78
Game 9 — Illinois 90, Rutgers 68
Game 10 — Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57
Saturday, March 13
Game 11 — Ohio State 68, Michigan 67
Game 12 — Illinois 82, Iowa 71
Sunday, March 14
Championship — Illinois 91, Ohio State 88, OT
NCAA Tournament
Thursday, March 18
First Four
UCLA 86, Michigan State 80
Friday, March 19
First Round
Illinois 78, Drexel 49
Oral Roberts 75, Ohio State 72
Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62
North Texas 78, Purdue 69, OT
Rutgers 60, Clemson 58
Saturday, March 20
First Round
Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66
Iowa 86, Grand Canyon 74
Maryland 63, UConn 54
Sunday, March 21
Second Round
Loyola (Chicago) 71, Illinois 58
Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63
Houston 63, Rutgers 60
Monday, March 22
Second Round
Oregon 95, Iowa 80
Michigan 86, LSU 78
Alabama 96, Maryland 77
Sunday, March 28
Sweet 16
Michigan 76, Florida State 58
Tuesday, March 30
Elite Eight
UCLA 51, Michigan 49
