All times Central

Conf. Overall

Illinois 0-0 1-0

Indiana 0-0 1-0

Iowa 0-0 1-0

Maryland 0-0 1-0

Michigan 0-0 1-0

Michigan St. 0-0 1-0

Minnesota 0-0 1-0

Nebraska 0-0 1-0

Northwestern 0-0 1-0

Ohio State 0-0 1-0

Penn State 0-0 1-0

Purdue 0-0 1-0

Rutgers 0-0 1-0

Wisconsin 0-0 1-0

Monday, Nov. 7

Indiana 88, Morehead 53

Michigan 75, Purdue-Fort Wayne 56

Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57

Michigan State 73, Northern Arizona 55

Rutgers 75, Columbia 35

Penn State 93, Winthrop 68

Ohio State 91, Robert Morris 53

Maryland 71, Niagara 49

Iowa 89, Bethune-Cookman 58

Northwestern 85, Chicago State 54

Nebraska 79, Maine 66

Wisconsin 85, South Dakota 59

Minnesota 61, Western Michigan 60

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53

Thursday, Nov. 10

Charleston Southern at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Omaha at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Indiana,7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11

Michigan State at Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Purdue, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (N.Y.) at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Massachusetts-Lowell at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

 

