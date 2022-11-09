Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois 0-0 1-0
Indiana 0-0 1-0
Iowa 0-0 1-0
Maryland 0-0 1-0
Michigan 0-0 1-0
Michigan St. 0-0 1-0
Minnesota 0-0 1-0
Nebraska 0-0 1-0
Northwestern 0-0 1-0
Ohio State 0-0 1-0
Penn State 0-0 1-0
Purdue 0-0 1-0
Rutgers 0-0 1-0
Wisconsin 0-0 1-0
Monday, Nov. 7
Indiana 88, Morehead 53
Michigan 75, Purdue-Fort Wayne 56
Illinois 87, Eastern Illinois 57
Michigan State 73, Northern Arizona 55
Rutgers 75, Columbia 35
Penn State 93, Winthrop 68
Ohio State 91, Robert Morris 53
Maryland 71, Niagara 49
Iowa 89, Bethune-Cookman 58
Northwestern 85, Chicago State 54
Nebraska 79, Maine 66
Wisconsin 85, South Dakota 59
Minnesota 61, Western Michigan 60
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Purdue 84, Milwaukee 53
Thursday, Nov. 10
Charleston Southern at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Western Carolina at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Omaha at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Indiana,7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 11
Michigan State at Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Purdue, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (N.Y.) at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Massachusetts-Lowell at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
