MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois`0-0`1-0
Indiana 0-0 1-0
Iowa`0-0`1-0
Maryland`0-0`1-0
Ohio State`0-0`1-0
Purdue`0-0`1-0
Minnesota`0-0`1-0
Northwestern`0-0`1-0
Wisconsin`0-0`1-0
Michigan`0-0`1-0
Rutgers`0-0`1-0
Penn State`0-0`1-0
Michigan St.`0-0`0-1
Nebraska`0-0`0-1
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Illinois 71, Jackson State 47
Kansas 87, Michigan State 74
Purdue 96, Bellarmine 67
Ohio State 67, Akron 66
Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69
Indiana 68, Eastern Michigan 62
Wisconsin 81, St. Francis 58
Northwestern 80, Eastern Illinois 56
Western Illinois 75, Nebraska 74
Minnesota 71, Kansas City 56
Iowa 106, Longwood 73
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Michigan 88, Buffalo 76
Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70
Penn State 75, Youngstown State 59
Thursday, Nov. 11
George Washington at Maryland, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Western Kentucky at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.
Niagara at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
High Point at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at Illinois, 8 p.m.
