Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois 0-0 3-0
Iowa 0-0 3-0
Maryland 0-0 3-0
Northwestern 0-0 4-0
Ohio State 0-0 3-0
Indiana 0-0 3-0
Wisconsin 0-0 3-0
Purdue 0-0 2-0
Penn State 0-0 4-1
Rutgers 0-0 3-1
Michigan 0-0 3-1
Minnesota 0-0 3-1
Nebraska 0-0 2-1
Michigan St. 0-0 3-1
Friday, Nov. 11
Gonzaga 64, Michigan State 63
Purdue 63, Austin Peay 44
Minnesota 72, St. Francis (N.Y.) 54
Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50
Northwestern 63, Northern Illinois 46
Iowa 112, North Carolina A&T 71
Michigan 88, Eastern Michigan 83
Illinois 86, Kansas City 48
Saturday, Nov. 12
Rutgers 73, Massachusetts-Lowell 65
Monday, Nov. 14
DePaul 69, Minnesota 53
Penn State 68, Butler 62
Illinois 103, Monmouth 65
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Northwestern 75, Georgetown 63
Michigan State 86, Kentucky 77, 2 OTs
Maryland 76, Binghamton 52
Purdue 75, Marquette 70
Wisconsin 56, Green Bay 45
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60
Ohio State 65, Eastern Illinois 43
Iowa 83, Seton Hall 67
Thursday, Nov. 17
Charleston Classic: Penn State 73, Furman 68
St. John's 70, Nebraska 50
Minnesota 68, Central Michigan 60
Legends Classic: Arizona State 87, Michigan 62
Friday, Nov. 18
Temple 72, Rutgers 66
Indiana 81, Xavier 79
Virginia Tech 61, Penn State 59
Northwestern 60, Purdue Fort-Wayne 52
Michigan State 73, Villanova 71
Main Event: Illinois 79, UCLA 70
Saturday, Nov. 19
Saint Louis at Maryland, noon
Sunday, Nov. 20
Main Event: Illinois vs. Virginia, 2 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Hoosier Tip-Off Classic: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Penn State vs. Colorado State, 5 p.m.
Ohio at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21
Emerald Coast Classic: Omaha at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Maui Invitational: Ohio State at San Diego State, 8 p.m.
SoCal Challenge: California Baptist vs. Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Rider at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Cancun Challenge: Liberty vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
