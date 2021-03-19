MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 14-3 20-4

Illinois 16-4 24-6

Iowa 14-6 21-8

Purdue 13-6 18-9

Ohio State 12-8 21-10

Wisconsin 10-10 18-12

Rutgers 10-10 15-11

Maryland 9-11 16-13

Michigan St. 9-11 15-13

Indiana 7-12 12-15

Penn State 7-12 11-14

Northwestern 6-13 9-15

Minnesota 6-14 14-15

Nebraska 3-16 7-20

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Tournament

All times Central

At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday, March 10

Game 1 — Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Game 2 — Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11

Game 3 — Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Game 4 — Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Game 5 — Rutgers 61, Indiana 50

Game 6 — Wisconsin 75, Penn State 74

Friday, March 12

Game 7 — Michigan 79, Maryland 66.

Game 8 — Ohio State 87, Purdue 78

Game 9 — Illinois 90, Rutgers 68

Game 10 — Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57

Saturday, March 13

Game 11 — Ohio State 68, Michigan 67

Game 12 — Illinois 82, Iowa 71

Sunday, March 14

Championship — Illinois 91, Ohio State 88, OT

NCAA Tournament

Thursday, March 18

First Four

UCLA 86, Michigan State 80

Friday, March 19

First Round

Illinois 78, Drexel 49

Oral Roberts 75, Ohio State 72

Wisconsin 85, North Carolina 62

Purdue vs. North Texas, LATE

Clemson vs. Rutgers, LATE

Saturday, March 20

First Round

Michigan vs. Texas Southern, 2 p.m.

Iowa vs. Grand Canyon, 5:25 p.m.

UConn vs. Maryland, 6:10 p.m.

