Men’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Purdue 15-5 29-6
Northwestern 12-8 22-12
Indiana 12-8 23-12
Michigan St. 11-8 21-13
Iowa 11-9 19-14
Maryland 11-9 22-13
Illinois 11-9 20-13
Michigan 11-9 18-16
Penn State 10-10 23-14
Rutgers 10-10 19-15
Nebraska 9-11 16-16
Wisconsin 9-11 20-15
Ohio State 5-15 16-19
Minnesota 2-17 9-22
Big Ten Men’s Tournament
At United Center, Chicago
Wednesday, March 8
Game 1 — Ohio State 65, Wisconsin 57
Game 2 — Minnesota 78, Nebraska 75
Thursday, March 2
Game 3 — Rutgers 63, Michigan 50
Game 4 — Ohio State 73, Iowa 69
Game 5 — Penn State 79, Illinois 76
Game 6 — Maryland 70, Minnesota 54
Friday, March 10
Game 7 — Purdue 70, Rutgers 65
Game 8 — Ohio State 68, Michigan State 58
Game 9 — Penn State 67, Northwestern 65, OT
Game 10 — Indiana 70, Maryland 60
Saturday, March 4
Game 11 — Purdue 80, Ohio State 66
Game 12 — Penn State 77, Indiana 73
Sunday, March 5
Game 13 — Purdue 67, Penn State 65
NCAA Tournament
Thursday, March 16 games
Maryland 67, West Virginia 65
Arkansas 73, Illinois 63
Auburn 83, Iowa 75
Northwestern 75, Boise State 67
Penn State 76, Texas A&M 59
Friday, March 17 games
Michigan State 72, USC 62
Farleigh Dickinson 63, Purdue 58
Indiana 71, Kent State 60
Saturday, March 18 games
Texas 71, Penn State 66
UCLA 68, Northwestern 63
Alabama 73, Maryland 51
Sunday, March 19 games
Michigan State 69, Marquette 60
Miami 85, Indiana 69
Thursday, March 23 game
Kansas State 98, Michigan State 93, OT
NIT Tournament
Tuesday, March 14 games
Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT
Michigan 90, Toledo 80
Wisconsin 81,Bradley 62
Saturday, March 18 game
Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65
Sunday, March 19 Game
Wisconsin 75, Liberty 71
Tuesday, March 21 game
Wisconsin 61, Oregon 58
NIT Semifinal
Tuesday, March 28 game
North Texas 56, Wisconsin 54
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.