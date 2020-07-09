The Big Ten announced Thursday its plans to scale back to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports for 2020 due to concerns over a COVID-19 pandemic that remains rampant throughout the country.
In a statement, the conference also did not rule out the possibility of postponing fall sports altogether if medical experts determine it is unsafe to play this season.
“If the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports,” the statement read. “Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”
The Big Ten’s decision comes on the heels of the Ivy League announcing earlier this week it plans to postpone all fall sports and one Big Ten member, Ohio State, pausing voluntary football workouts for one week due to an undisclosed number of COVID-19 positive tests within its athletic department.
Nationally, there are no signs of the virus spread slowing down, with a record 62,425 new cases reported Wednesday due to a surge of cases in the South and West in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California.
“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the Big Ten statement read.
The biggest financial hit for Big Ten schools will come with the cancellation of non-conference football games. Illinois will lose three home games — Sept. 4 against Illinois State, Sept. 12 versus Connecticut and Sept. 19 against Connecticut.
“The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics is encouraged by today’s announcement from the Big Ten Conference regarding plans to resume sports competitions during the coming fall. Health and safety of our students, coaches and staff, and fans remain the first and foremost priority of both the Big Ten and our University, and as the conference made clear today, we will not hesitate to suspend, delay, or cancel competition should such a decision be dictated by community health concerns,’’ according to an official release from the University of Illinois. “Following today’s announcement that fall sports will compete against only Big Ten conference opponents, we anticipate a flurry of questions from fans, ticket holders, donors and others regarding the implications of that announcement for football, volleyball, soccer, and cross country at the University of Illinois. Many of these questions do not yet have answers because there are still many pending decisions regarding length of season, opponents, home and away schedule dates, ticket prices and more. As soon as more information becomes available, we will share it broadly using all communication methods.
“We understand the lack of answers creates an inconvenience for our fans and we appreciate their patience during these unprecedented times.”
Indiana will lose a pair of home dates — Sept. 12 against Western Kentucky and Sept. 19 against Ball State, along with a Sept. 26 game at Connecticut. Purdue, meanwhile, will lose home games against Memphis (Sept. 12) and Air Force (Sept. 19) and a road game at Boston College (Sept. 26).
“Throughout this process the health and safety of our students, coaches, staff and fans has been our number one priority, and I want to thank (Big Ten) Commissioner (Kevin) Warren for his leadership as we navigate these unprecedented and challenging times,” Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. “I also appreciate the tremendous support and patience that our fans continue to display as we map out the best path to be able to move forward safely. Along with my fellow Big Ten athletic directors, we know that there remain many questions that still need to be answered, and we will work toward finding those answers in the coming weeks.”
With the elimination of non-conference games, Illinois is tentatively scheduled to open its football season Oct. 3 at Rutgers. Indiana is scheduled to open its season Sept. 4 at Wisconsin, while Purdue is scheduled to open Sept. 5 at Nebraska. It’s unclear at this point how those conference games will be impacted, but opening dates against subsequent non-conference opponents gives the conference the flexibility to buy time and move those games back depending on the state of the pandemic over the next six weeks.
“While there are many details yet to be determined regarding the structure and timing of the fall sport seasons, we want Boilermaker Nation to know that we are actively involved in the conversations and will share information as it becomes available,” Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said. “Locally, we continue to evaluate and consider a variety of scenarios and strategies to bring our Boilermaker fans back to cheer on their favorite team in a safe, healthy and secure atmosphere.
“We recognize the inconvenience and disruption that has been caused and thank you for your patience, understanding and flexibility as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment.”
The decision also wipes out a number of non-conference marquee football matchups throughout the conference, including Michigan at Washington (Sept. 5), Ohio State at Oregon (Sept. 12), Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Oct. 3, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.), Penn State at Virginia Tech (Sept. 12), Iowa at Iowa State (Sept. 12) and Miami at Michigan State (Sept. 26).
