COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
East Division`W-L`W-L
Michigan State`2-0`4-0
Penn State`1-0`4-0
Michigan`1-0`4-0
Ohio State`1-0`3-1
Maryland`0-1`3-1
Rutgers`0-1`3-1
Indiana`0-1`2-2
`Conf`Overall
West Division`W-L`W-L
Iowa`2-0`5-0
Purdue`1-0`3-1
Illinois`1-2`1-4
Minnesota`0-1`2-2
Northwestern`0-1`1-2
Wisconsin`0-1`1-2
Nebraska`0-2`2-3
Saturday, Sept. 25, games
Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10
Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13
Northwestern 35, Ohio 6
Penn State 38, Villanova 17
Purdue 13, Illinois 9
Michigan 20, Rutgers 13
Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Maryland 37, Kent State 16
Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20, OT
Ohio State 59, Akron 7
Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Iowa 51, Maryland 14
Saturday, Oct. 2 games
Michigan at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Charlotte at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
