Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Indiana‘0-0‘0-0

Maryland‘0-0‘0-0

Michigan‘0-0‘0-0

Michigan State‘0-0‘0-0

Ohio State‘0-0‘0-0

Penn State‘0-0‘0-0

Rutgers‘0-0‘0-0

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Illinois‘0-0‘0-0

Iowa‘0-0‘0-0

Minnesota‘0-0‘0-0

Nebraska‘0-0‘0-0

Northwestern‘0-0‘0-0

Purdue‘0-0‘0-0

Wisconsin‘0-0‘0-0

Thursday, Aug. 31 game

Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 game

Central Michigan at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 games

East Carolina at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Utah State at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Fresno State at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Buffalo at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Towson at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 game

Northwestern at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 games

Indiana State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Purdue at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Youngstown State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Colorado, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

UNLV at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.

UTEP at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

