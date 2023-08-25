COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Indiana‘0-0‘0-0
Maryland‘0-0‘0-0
Michigan‘0-0‘0-0
Michigan State‘0-0‘0-0
Ohio State‘0-0‘0-0
Penn State‘0-0‘0-0
Rutgers‘0-0‘0-0
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Illinois‘0-0‘0-0
Iowa‘0-0‘0-0
Minnesota‘0-0‘0-0
Nebraska‘0-0‘0-0
Northwestern‘0-0‘0-0
Purdue‘0-0‘0-0
Wisconsin‘0-0‘0-0
Thursday, Aug. 31 game
Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1 game
Central Michigan at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2 games
East Carolina at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Utah State at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Fresno State at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Buffalo at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Towson at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Toledo at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3 game
Northwestern at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 8 games
Indiana State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Purdue at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Youngstown State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, 11 a.m.
Richmond at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
UNLV at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.
UTEP at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
