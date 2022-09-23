COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
Conf Overall
East Division
W-L W-L
Penn State 1-0 3-0
Indiana 1-0 3-0
Michigan 0-0 3-0
Ohio State 0-0 3-0
Maryland 0-0 3-0
Rutgers 0-0 3-0
Michigan State 0-0 2-1
Conf Overall
West Division
W-L W-L
Northwestern 1-0 1-2
Minnesota 0-0 3-0
Iowa 0-0 2-1
Wisconsin 0-0 2-1
Illinois 0-1 3-1
Purdue 0-1 1-2
Nebraska 0-1 1-3
Thursday, Sept, 22
Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0
Saturday, Sept. 24
Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Central Michigan at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1 games
Michigan at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
