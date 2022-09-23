Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

Conf Overall

East Division

W-L W-L

Penn State 1-0 3-0

Indiana 1-0 3-0

Michigan 0-0 3-0

Ohio State 0-0 3-0

Maryland 0-0 3-0

Rutgers 0-0 3-0

Michigan State 0-0 2-1

Conf Overall

West Division

W-L W-L

Northwestern 1-0 1-2

Minnesota 0-0 3-0

Iowa 0-0 2-1

Wisconsin 0-0 2-1

Illinois 0-1 3-1

Purdue 0-1 1-2

Nebraska 0-1 1-3

Thursday, Sept, 22

Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

Saturday, Sept. 24

Maryland at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Central Michigan at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 games

Michigan at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

