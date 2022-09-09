Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings All times Central

Conf Overall

East Division

W-L W-L

Penn State 1-0 1-0

Indiana 1-0 1-0

Michigan 0-0 1-0

Ohio State 0-0 1-0

Michigan State 0-0 1-0

Maryland 0-0 1-0

Rutgers 0-0 1-0

Conf Overall

West Division

W-L W-L

Northwestern 1-0 1-0

Minnesota 0-0 1-0

Iowa 0-0 1-0

Wisconsin 0-0 1-0

Illinois 0-1 1-1

Purdue 0-1 0-1

Nebraska 0-1 1-1

Saturday, Sept. 10

Western Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Duke at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Arkansas State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Ohio at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

Washington State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Akron at Michigan State, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Connecticut at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Syracuse, 11 a.m.

Western Kentucky at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Temple, 1 p.m.

New Mexico State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

