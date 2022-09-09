COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings All times Central
Conf Overall
East Division
W-L W-L
Penn State 1-0 1-0
Indiana 1-0 1-0
Michigan 0-0 1-0
Ohio State 0-0 1-0
Michigan State 0-0 1-0
Maryland 0-0 1-0
Rutgers 0-0 1-0
Conf Overall
West Division
W-L W-L
Northwestern 1-0 1-0
Minnesota 0-0 1-0
Iowa 0-0 1-0
Wisconsin 0-0 1-0
Illinois 0-1 1-1
Purdue 0-1 0-1
Nebraska 0-1 1-1
Saturday, Sept. 10
Western Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Duke at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Arkansas State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Ohio at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.
Washington State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Iowa State at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Akron at Michigan State, 3 p.m.
Indiana State at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Wagner at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Connecticut at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Syracuse, 11 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Temple, 1 p.m.
New Mexico State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
