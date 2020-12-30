COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
Team W-L W-L
Ohio State 5-0 5-0
Indiana 5-0 5-0
Penn State 3-3 3-3
Maryland 1-2 1-2
Michigan 1-3 1-3
Rutgers 2-5 2-5
Michigan State 1-5 1-5
West Division
Conf Overall
Team W-L W-L
Northwestern 5-1 5-1
Iowa 5-2 5-2
Wisconsin 3-2 4-2
Purdue 2-2 2-2
Nebraska 3-4 3-4
Minnesota 2-4 2-4
Illinois 2-6 2-6
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
Friday, Jan., 1
Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn, noon
Sugar Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss, 11:30 a.m.
Fiesta Bowl: Iowa vs. Oregon, 3 p.m.
