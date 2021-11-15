Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Ohio State‘7-0‘9-1

Michigan State‘6-1‘9-1

Michigan‘6-1‘9-1

Penn State‘3-4‘6-4

Maryland‘2-5‘5-5

Rutgers‘2-5‘5-5

Indiana‘0-7‘2-8

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Iowa‘5-2‘6-2

Wisconsin‘5-2‘7-3

Minnesota‘4-3‘6-4

Purdue‘4-3‘6-4

Illinois‘3-4‘4-6

Northwestern‘1-6‘3-7

Nebraska‘1-6‘3-7

Saturday, Nov. 13 games

Michigan 21, Penn State 17

Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7

Rutgers 38, Indiana 3

Ohio State 59, Purdue 31

Iowa 27, Minnesota 22

Michigan State 40, Maryland 21

Saturday, Nov. 20 games

Michigan State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Purdue vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Iowa, 1 pm.

Michigan at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

