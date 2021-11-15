COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Ohio State‘7-0‘9-1
Michigan State‘6-1‘9-1
Michigan‘6-1‘9-1
Penn State‘3-4‘6-4
Maryland‘2-5‘5-5
Rutgers‘2-5‘5-5
Indiana‘0-7‘2-8
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Iowa‘5-2‘6-2
Wisconsin‘5-2‘7-3
Minnesota‘4-3‘6-4
Purdue‘4-3‘6-4
Illinois‘3-4‘4-6
Northwestern‘1-6‘3-7
Nebraska‘1-6‘3-7
Saturday, Nov. 13 games
Michigan 21, Penn State 17
Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7
Rutgers 38, Indiana 3
Ohio State 59, Purdue 31
Iowa 27, Minnesota 22
Michigan State 40, Maryland 21
Saturday, Nov. 20 games
Michigan State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Purdue vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Iowa, 1 pm.
Michigan at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
